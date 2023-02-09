Text Request Launches FranConnect Integration

The integration streamlines communication efforts for franchise brands that use FranConnect and communicate with customers via Text Request.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the industry-leading business messaging platform, announced today an integration with FranConnect.

FranConnect is a leading franchise management software. With a large swath of its customers operating in the franchise space, Text Request developed the FranConnect integration to provide a more seamless experience for expanding franchise brands, and for franchisees looking to connect with their customers via text message. Users of the integration can now take advantage of the following features, whether they're using FranConnect CRM, FranConnect Sales, or both:

Conversation Sync will push messages from Text Request into FranConnect's contact pages.

Contact Sync will pull contacts from FranConnect into the Text Request contact list.

Workflows allow customers to create text message triggers to automatically text new leads as they come into FranConnect.

"Text Request was born out of necessity, and this sentiment holds true for all of the enhancements, integrations, and updates we've released along the way," said Text Request CTO, Rob Reagan. "We set out each day to make things easier for our customers — and for their customers — and providing a new and improved experience for those in the franchise space is one more way we're achieving that goal."

Customers using both Text Request and FranConnect can enable the integration, and customize their settings, from the Integrations section inside their Text Request account.

For more information on the integration, visit textrequest.com/integrations/franconnect . For more details on Text Request, or to see a demo, visit textrequest.com/demo .

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We've crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com .

