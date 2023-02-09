Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the 14th Annual Americas' M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was the recipient of two awards at the 14th Annual Americas' M&A Atlas Awards which took place on January 19th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Provident won in the category of Healthcare Deal of the Year for its representation of Advanced Urology Institute in its affiliation with Solaris Health, a portfolio company of Lee Equity. In addition, Provident won Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year.

Provident has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through its best-in-class strategic advisory services and an unequivocal dedication to its clients.

"We are proud to be recognized for our efforts working with the shareholders of Advanced Urology Institute and all of our healthcare industry clients. Our expertise, experience and insight into the transaction process and the unique markets in which we serve allows us maximize value for our clients," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident Healthcare Partners.

