Montgomery County partners with Passport to offer more ways to pay for parking

Passport Parking app now available to pay for parking at more than 15,000 spaces across the County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland's largest county is partnering with mobility software and payments company, Passport, to offer more ways to pay for parking. The Passport Parking application allows parkers to conveniently pay for and extend their parking sessions from their smartphones. Passport's technology also enables the County to access parking insights and data and to operate more efficiently.

The Passport Parking app is available at more than 15,000 on and off-street spaces across Montgomery County and will continue to be more widely available throughout the year. After downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play , a user simply enters the respective zone number, parking space number or license plate number (depending on the parking environment) and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, private operators and universities across North America. The Company's robust mobility platform is the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management.

"We are excited to partner with Montgomery County and to equip them with the technology to make the parking experience easier than ever before," says Senior Account Executive at Passport, Anthony Caddell. "With Passport's platform in place, Montgomery County can now centralize parking data to operate more efficiently, increase revenue and improve the parking experience."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

