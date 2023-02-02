SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RECOGNIZED ON FORTUNE'S 2023 LIST OF WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES

Carrier is proud to celebrate more than a decade of inclusion on Fortune's list

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) was named to FORTUNE's 2023 list of World's Most Admired® Companies. The carrier ranked No. 23 overall and No. 3 on the airline industry list, improving its ranking from FORTUNE's 2022 list. Southwest® has been featured consistently on the World's Most Admired Companies list since 2009.

"It's truly an honor for Southwest Airlines to be among FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies this year," said Southwest Airlines President & CEO Bob Jordan. "We consider this a recognition of our strong brand, our terrific Employees, and the extraordinary ways they serve each other and our Customers."

To create the list, FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry to survey 15,000 senior executives, outside directors, and industry analysts, to identify companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. The World's Most Admired Companies receive ratings on nine attributes. This year, they surveyed 645 companies in 27 countries.

