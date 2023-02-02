JRW Realty Sources 115,777-Square-Foot Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus for Institutional Buyer

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on sourcing net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce that with the help of industry partners it facilitated the successful purchase of Walnut Creek Plaza in Columbus, Ohio, on behalf of one of its exclusive institutional buyers. The property, a 115,777-square-foot shopping center anchored by a 86,608-square-foot Giant Eagle grocery store, also features 13 in-line and outparcel tenants operating in healthcare, banking, retail, and other services.

Nathan Webb, a real estate associate at JRW Realty, sourced and coordinated the transaction on behalf of JRW Realty's buyer. CBRE represented the seller.

Webb said this Giant Eagle center is an excellent addition to the buyer's growing real estate platform that has a focus on acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers.

"It was a pleasure to work with our industry partners to facilitate this successful closing for our client," Webb said. "Real estate acquisitions and closings are largely a collaborative business, and we were very impressed with the perseverance our industry associates have shown in a more challenging market. We're grateful for CBRE and our network of industry partners who continue to present us with excellent opportunities to share with our exclusive client base."

