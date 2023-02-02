FAB CBD Closes Out the Year with Big Giving Initiative

By joining forces with a well-known charity, FAB CBD brought warmth, joy, and good cheer to children in need.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD's Holiday Sale, which ran from December 15, 2022 through January 2, 2023, gave customers big savings sitewide through the use of a special code at checkout. And even though this sale featured an amazing discount off of the brand's well-known and most loved products, the Holiday Sale wasn't all about promotions.

A portion of every purchase during the Holiday Sale was donated to the Dream Machine's children's cancer initiative.

Once again, the team at FAB CBD partnered with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine to fulfill a special holiday mission. During the brand's Holiday Sale, a portion of every purchase was donated to the Dream Machine's children's cancer initiative. The final goal of Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine was to raise $1million, with a primary objective of raising $500,000.

FAB CBD worked with the charity during its 4th quarter by donating a portion of all purchases to this worthy cause. At the sale's conclusion, FAB CBD made a generous donation of $10,000 to the Charlie Rocket's "My Story Isn't Over Yet" Fund for Kids Fighting Cancer . Throughout the years, the brand's Holiday Sale has morphed into a multi-week event that loyal customers patiently wait for every holiday season. So even though patrons took advantage of the sitewide discount during the sale, they also selflessly helped bring warmth and good cheer to children in need by supporting the mission of Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine.

FAB CBD is highly respected for its clean and effective CBD products that include full-spectrum oils in a variety of strengths and flavors, "Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies, Topical CBD Cream, Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve, Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats, CBD+CBG Oil, Complete Cannabinoid Softgels, and Delta-9 Gummies.

Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine was founded in 2018 by entertainer Charlie Jabaley as a way of assisting people in need from all walks of life. The charitable organization has helped homeless individuals leave the streets, children with disabilities launch their dream businesses, tornado victims rebuild their homes, children diagnosed with cancer, and so much more.

