Ada Health and Pfizer collaborate to launch a nationwide online COVID-19 Care Journey, operated by Ada, to help connect patients with timely treatment

Ada Health and Pfizer collaborate to launch a nationwide online COVID-19 Care Journey, operated by Ada, to help connect patients with timely treatment

Even when experiencing mild symptoms for COVID-19, acting fast to seek treatment if you are high risk can help change the course of the disease for millions of Americans

Ada Health is working to reduce barriers for some patients that may be struggling to access COVID-19 care

The Ada Health COVID-19 Care Journey – an online platform developed with support from Pfizer - will help individuals learn if they have any factors that place them at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 [1] , and if they test positive, offer connectivity to an independent telehealth provider for evaluation and, if appropriate, treatment

This COVID-19 Care Journey will be available nationwide the week of February 6 th , and is already available in 36 states and Washington D.C.

Eligible individuals with a positive COVID-19 test will be able to access consultation with a healthcare provider within 2 hours for a low out of pocket cost

NEW YORK , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health Inc. ('Ada'), a global digital health company focused on improving human health at scale, today announces the launch of its first digital condition-based care journey, designed to help people understand if they meet current criteria for progression to severe COVID-19 and connect with a health care provider for evaluation of their COVID-19 symptoms and treatment options.

The Ada Antiviral Treatment Eligibility Questionnaire (PRNewswire)

Almost 200M Americans have one or more risk factors, such as being 50 or older, being pregnant, a smoker, overweight or having certain common medical conditions – such as diabetes or asthma that puts them at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19[2]. However, many people are not aware of their increased risk. COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the US[3], currently causing an average of over 400 deaths a day[4].

"Tackling conditions such as COVID-19 swiftly and effectively is imperative to improving people's wellbeing and livelihoods, as well as alleviating the immense pressure it puts on global health systems and economies" said Daniel Nathrath, CEO and co-founder of Ada. "The Ada COVID-19 Care Journey aims to significantly reduce the time from testing to treatment for users, and we firmly believe that it has the potential to improve health outcomes for millions."

The COVID-19 Care Journey is an online platform operated by Ada and developed in partnership with Pfizer. The platform hosts an independent telehealth and ePharmacy provider option. The care journey allows users to:

learn whether they are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 using a convenient, personalized self-assessment tool based on CDC, FDA and NIH guidelines

assess their options for consulting a healthcare provider if they test positive

connect to a health care provider through telehealth, to assess their symptoms and treatment eligibility within 2 hours, for a low out of pocket cost

if prescribed, obtain a prescription for an authorized oral treatment for COVID-19 for same-day pick up at a local pharmacy. There are plans to expand the platform to offer the option of home medication delivery

Access to timely, affordable, and widely available consultation with a healthcare professional and treatment for COVID-19 remains unevenly distributed across the United States. While programs have emerged in some states and cities to support patient access to testing and treatment, few services are available nationwide that may overcome cost and availability barriers.

"Connected digital health initiatives are a key step in lower cost, faster, more equitable and more convenient access to healthcare. Our collaboration with Ada is designed to educate patients on high-risk factors for severe COVID-19 and introduce choices for people to access a provider and learn about treatment options." said JoyL Silva, Global and U.S. Antiviral Franchise Lead, Pfizer. "We are excited to be a part of this COVID-19 Care Journey and for its potential to help reach some of the most vulnerable patients across the United States".

Users can access the Ada COVID-19 Care Journey via Ada's dedicated COVID-19 Care Journey website[5], by conducting a self-screening in the Ada app, or following a symptom assessment in the Ada app which indicates COVID-19 as a possible condition.

To improve access to care for millions of Americans, Ada will continue to expand its end-to-end care journeys for a range of other diseases and conditions and add more functionality to its condition-based care journey offering.

About Ada Health

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care.

Ada's technology is available to tens of millions of users around the world through Ada's free consumer app and through enterprise partnerships.

Ada's powerful AI-based health assessment platform helps users better understand their mental and physical symptoms through a thorough series of questions based on clinically validated AI and protocols, and based on their responses, navigates them to the appropriate, available services and support. The platform's medical knowledge covers an industry-leading range of symptoms and conditions, while the platform itself prioritizes user safety and accuracy and is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

The company also partners with a range of leading health providers and organizations internationally to help direct users to the right care, support overburdened systems, and help manage diseases with the ultimate aims of improving health outcomes and delivering seamless end to end patient journeys.

To learn more, visit www.ada.com .

Disclaimer:

Ada Health Inc. ("Ada Health") has developed with Pfizer Inc.'s (Pfizer) financial and educational support, a COVID-19 Care Journey comprising the Ada Health Antiviral Treatment Questionnaire which is intended to indicate if a user meets the current criteria for high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 and determine its potential eligibility for authorized oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The Questionnaire is for the sole purpose of education and informing users, and not for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, or driving clinical management of users). The COVID-19 Care Journey further allows a user to consult a healthcare provider via a third-party telehealth service provider and if prescribed by the healthcare provider, a prescription for authorized oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Ada Health owns and operates the Covid-19 Care Journey (including the Ada Health Antiviral Treatment Questionnaire) independently from Pfizer. All content of the COVID-19 Care Journey (including the Ada Health Antiviral Treatment Questionnaire) is within Ada Health´s Platform. Neither the COVID-19 Care Journey, nor any of its components is intended to influence the choice of healthcare provider or treatment for severe COVID-19, and Pfizer has not made or offered any payment to Ada Health to influence the referral of users to any Pfizer product. All decisions regarding user health must be made in consultation with a healthcare provider.

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/risks-getting-very-sick.html / following the current CDC guidelines

[2] Ezimamaka, A. et al. "U.S. Population at Increased Risk of Severe Illness from COVID-19." American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, vol 6, June 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajpc.2021.100156

[3] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm

[4] https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html

[5] https://ada.com/covid/treatment-options /only available from within specific US states and may not be accessible or visible from other locations

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994909/Ada_Health.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ada Health