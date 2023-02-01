Vista Outdoor Announces Time Change for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release

Earnings Call Remains as Scheduled at 9:00 a.m. EST on February 2, 2023

ANOKA, Minn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, announced today that it will now release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, before market open. Following the earnings release, Vista Outdoor's management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST to review results, as originally announced. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 1-866-813-9403, and the confirmation code is 503545. The recording will be available until Saturday, March 4, 2023.

