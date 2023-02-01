NEW Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is Giving Summer Vibes with a Delicious Blend of Rum and Coconut Water

Now available nationwide, the highly anticipated offering from Vita Coco coconut water and Captain Morgan promises to thaw out summer vibes with three ready-to-drink flavors

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Coco and Captain Morgan are serving up summer vibes in a can, and we're here for it. The #1 selling spiced rum brand1 has joined forces with the #1 selling coconut water2 to deliver the most tropical tasting cocktail of the year – Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. Crafted with delicious Captain Morgan and refreshing-tasting Vita Coco coconut water, this liquid marriage is sure to spice it up.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan comes in three delicious and iconic rum-based cocktail offerings, Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito. All three cocktails are best served chilled from the can.

"There's a point every year when people are ready to kick winter to the curb, and Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan delivers the taste of the tropics that is synonymous with the fun of warmer days. And that's what this collab is all about – keeping the spirit of summer going year-round," said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with the best in the business, to bring people Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan and now we're all one sip closer to summer."

Available in three delicious flavors, with Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan cocktails, tropical classics have never been easier to enjoy.

The oh-so-sweet Piña Colada is perfectly balanced with the flavors of ripe pineapple, creamy coconut and Caribbean rum

The Strawberry Daiquiri is synonymous with vacation mode, featuring hints of ripe juicy lime rounded out with the flavor of sweet strawberries

And no tropical getaway is complete without a citrusy Lime Mojito in hand, boasting notes of fresh muddled garden mint and ripe juicy lime

"Everywhere you go in the tropics, people are mixing their favorite spirit with coconut water," said The Vita Coco Company Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Kirban. "Today, I am excited that Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is bringing the tropics to backyards and refrigerators everywhere. With as little effort as popping open a can, friends can gather at home and enjoy a coconut water cocktail that tastes as good as what they'd get on an epic vacation."

Whether you're soaking up the sun at the beach, poolside or just chilling with friends of legal drinking age, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan brings tropical summertime vibes to any get-together hot or cold.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is on shelves now nationwide or wherever spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages are sold. The premium line of canned cocktails has an ABV of 5% and are sold in 12oz cans for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA and @VitaCoco on Instagram for more delicious updates on Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. And no matter how you decide to enjoy Captain Morgan, always remember to drink responsibly.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, and Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company's brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

1 Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Census and Convenience, L52W through 01/21/23

2 IRI Total US - MULO+C latest 52 weeks ending 01/01/2023

