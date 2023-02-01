Hallmark Celebrates Valentine's Day by Letting Hearts Lead the Way

Hallmark's new Valentine's Day collection provides special ways to celebrate love and all kinds of relationships

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated annually on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on love, and to recognize the unique aspects of different relationships. From romantic partners to family members, friends, and little ones who light up life, Hallmark's new collection of Valentine's Day gifts gives consumers a chance to spread some love and show appreciation to everyone they care about.

Valentine's Day cards and gifts from Hallmark. (PRNewswire)

"Valentine's Day is for every kind of love," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "What a great reason to take the time to celebrate loved ones and all the different kinds of meaningful relationships we have in our lives."

Available now, the new Valentine's Day collection at Hallmark offers a wide variety of gifts, greeting cards and gift wrap to help shoppers celebrate valentines of all kinds.

Gifts for Your Sweetheart

Valentine's Day is all about showing love. From grand gestures to small things partners do for each other daily, there are a million ways to show loved ones they are cared for. The day is a reminder to show others you're thinking of them, to make them smile and remind them how lucky you feel to know them.

Gifts for Your Little Loves

Celebrate shared moments with a valentines gift that expresses the joy and uniqueness of each relationship for the important kids in your life.

Gifts for Anyone

For even more gifts that speak to the heart, check out Hallmark's Valentine's Day gift guide , with ideas for everyone on your list.

Once you've shopped for all the loved ones on your list, look to Hallmark's collection of Valentine's Day greeting cards to complete the gifting moment. With thousands of options to choose from, including this adorable Mini U Rock Candy Hearts , Happy Heart Day Snake Plant 3D Pop-Up and I Love You With All My Heart Valentine's Day cards, Hallmark's collection offers something for every loving relationship.

For more information, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit www.Hallmark.com .

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.8 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three linear cable channels, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. The company also features Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Pinterest and Twitter .

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.