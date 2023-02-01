FREED MAXICK ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR IN HOSPICE PRACTICE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Maxick is proud to announce that Maureen M. Lehsten, CPA, has been promoted to Director within the Firm's Healthcare Practice.

Maureen's focus at the Firm is leading strategic and performance initiatives to hospice, palliative care, and serious illness providers. She plays a pivotal role in developing strong relationships within the industry that deliver high-value consulting related to strategy, performance improvement and business transformation to hospice, palliative care & post-acute organizations demonstrating quality patient outcomes, cost savings and navigating industry change.

"It's an honor and privilege to work with a talented, dedicated and caring team that inspires me each and every day," states Maureen. "I am grateful that together we can continue to do meaningful work and make a difference by helping hospice and palliative care providers each and every day."

As a nationally recognized industry leader, Maureen's experience spans a not-for-profit health care organization, private practice and Big Four accounting firm. Her leadership expertise provides innovative initiatives to improve growth, profitability, maximize revenue, and expand the continuum of service. In addition, she serves as the Board Treasurer, Executive Committee member and Finance Committee Chair for Every Person Influences Children, Inc. Maureen is a graduate of Leadership Buffalo and previously recognized by Buffalo Business First as the Business Executive of the Year in 2010.

"We are elated to welcome Maureen to the Director group," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. "She is an asset to our Healthcare practice, and I look forward to her continued success in this new position."

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients for 65 years and counting. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

