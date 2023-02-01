City of Hope to Rebrand Cancer Treatment Centers of America Locations to Reflect Transition to National System

Branding Move and Leadership Additions Part of Effort to Deliver "One City of Hope" Experience to Patients Across National Clinical Network

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary, Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), will fully transition its clinical locations to City of Hope's brand. CTCA locations in different cities will now be called City of Hope Atlanta, City of Hope Chicago and City of Hope Phoenix. In addition to the replacement of CTCA branding at clinical facilities, all marketing, advertising, communications and activities supporting these locations will reflect City of Hope's name. A new advertising campaign will launch on Feb. 6 to communicate the name change in existing CTCA markets.

The move comes as City of Hope approaches the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of CTCA and further solidifies its transformation into a national cancer research and treatment system with locations across the country. Other integration milestones include CTCA locations now functioning as nonprofit organizations, the ongoing implementation of City of Hope clinical and quality policies across all locations, and joint quality reviews and tumor boards where national experts provide education and insight on complex cases to provide the best care across all locations. City of Hope has also brought its world-renowned expertise in bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants and CAR T cell therapy to CTCA Phoenix and CTCA Chicago. With the integration of CTCA's well-established and geographically broad clinical network, City of Hope accelerates its ability to increase community-based access to the most advanced treatments, including its hematology/bone marrow transplantation programs, clinical trials and advanced precision medicine and cellular therapies.

"This past year, we have made tremendous progress to connect more patients, families and communities to our leading-edge research, treatment and care," said Robert Stone, City of Hope CEO and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "Through our acquisition of CTCA, City of Hope is now able to share its expertise to benefit a greater number of patients in even more communities, including our bone marrow transplant and immune effector cell therapy programs. By transitioning these locations to the City of Hope brand and bringing together 11,000 team members around one shared mission, we underscore our commitment to delivering a consistent patient experience as 'one City of Hope' across our national clinical network."

To further bolster the value of its national system for patients with cancer, City of Hope has reorganized its leadership structure to help accelerate and more broadly export the organization's innovative cancer treatment and care. As part of this process, it was recently announced that Kevin Manemann will join City of Hope as the executive vice president and chief integration officer for the clinical enterprise. In this newly created role, Manemann will lead clinical enterprise integration initiatives across City of Hope, with a focus on patient access, strategic program development and system integration at the regional and national levels. Manemann joins City of Hope after 20 years with Providence St. Joseph Health, where he most recently served as the chief executive of the southern division and was responsible for 17 hospitals, a physician organization, surgery centers, immediate care centers, community care agencies, and a health plan with 700,000 lives covered.

Manemann is part of several recent leadership hires reflecting City of Hope's evolution into a national system, including the hiring of Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh as City of Hope's chief business officer. As part of her role, Escasa-Haigh will have direct oversight of City of Hope's financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, finance operations and managed care. In September 2022, Philip Okala joined City of Hope as system president with oversight responsibilities for the organization's portfolio of clinical care and research entities. These new system roles are responsible for setting and aligning the organization's strategic direction with its mission and vision, ensuring consistency and coordination across all City of Hope entities, and enabling the best patient, research, and administrative outcomes.

In recent years, City of Hope has grown substantially with the expansion of its clinical network in Southern California, the addition of genomics leader Translational Genomics Research Institute, the launch of its employer cancer care benefits offering AccessHopeTM, the acquisition of CTCA and the opening of a new cancer center in Orange County. City of Hope's system of provider and research entities now serves approximately 134,000 patients each year, with more than 11,000 team members, 600 physicians and more than 1,000 scientists and researchers across a network of locations in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope's personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

City of Hope's growing national system helps deliver the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities. This includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact

Corey Langworthy

clangworthy@coh.org

View original content:

SOURCE City Of Hope