ZILDJIAN, THE WORLD'S LEADING CYMBAL MAKER, CELEBRATES ITS 400TH ANNIVERSARY

NORWELL, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avedis Zildjian Company (Zildjian), the world's oldest maker of cymbals, today unveiled plans to honor its 400th anniversary which will culminate with an all-star celebratory concert in September. The company, which first began making cymbals in 1623, announced special events, cross-category product launches, and a tailored marketing campaign supporting this historic anniversary.

"It's a special opportunity to be able to look back and be humbled by the storied history of my family's company and all of the amazing, creative, and passionate people who have helped build something so meaningful," said Zildjian Executive Chair, President, and 14th generation owner Craigie Zildjian. "Of course, in true Zildjian fashion, we are focused on and excited about what lies ahead."

The company outlined several activations honoring its 400th year, including:

A commemorative logo design and marketing campaign highlighting the emotional connection that Zildjian team members, artists, partners, and consumers have with the company.

The release of a collection of limited-edition apparel and drumsticks that pay tribute to five major milestones in the company's history.

A 400 th Anniversary Concert featuring Zildjian Artists and special guests this Fall.

The release of a commemorative book highlighting renowned artists' cymbal setups.

The company also announced plans for transformational products releases, including cymbals and new ventures, during its historic 400th year with more information to come at later dates.

"This will truly be an extraordinary year, one that not only celebrates the Zildjian legacy, but that points forward to the next 400 years of inspiring people to express themselves through music," said Zildjian CEO John Stephans. "This is not merely a moment for us to look back on the history of our company, but to look ahead and share with all of our employees, artists, partners, and consumers what we have in store for the future."

About The Avedis Zildjian Company

The Avedis Zildjian Company has set the standard for the development and manufacture of high-performance musical instruments since 1623. As the world's leading maker of cymbals, drumsticks, and percussion mallets, Zildjian products are sold across the globe, under the Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter Mallets brands, and are the standard to which all other cymbals, drumsticks and mallets are measured. From the beginner to the world's greatest rock stars, jazz performers and concert percussionists, amateurs and pros alike choose Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter Mallets products to share their musical expression, without compromise.

The female-owned company is headquartered in Norwell, MA with offices in Newport, ME, Los Angeles, CA, London, UK, Beijing China, and Singapore. Zildjian products are sold globally through distributors and via a network of dealers. All Zildjian cymbals are made in the USA at our cymbal factory in Norwell, MA, and our drumsticks/mallets at our factory in Newport, ME. For more on the Avedis Zildjian Company, please visit: www.zildjian.com

