Partnership Comes Through TriNet Foundation, a Key Part of TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility Program

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) featuring training programs, volunteer opportunities, educational resources and more. AFSP is a voluntary health organization that is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

TriNet Announces Partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (PRNewswire)

"Addressing mental health concerns in the workplace is something that is paramount to us at TriNet. AFSP's training programs have proven to be a highly effective way to educate people about risk factors and warning signs, as well as taking the stigma off of the discussion around suicide prevention," said Catherine Wragg, Chief People Officer at TriNet. "We are pleased to collaborate with AFSP to provide these incredibly important mental health support resources and services to both our colleagues and customers."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with TriNet to offer our life-saving educational materials to their broad network of employees and customers across the country. TriNet's investment in making suicide prevention accessible and a priority has the potential to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia.

This strategic relationship is part of an ongoing effort to make a positive impact through the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund and a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility program. AFSP will offer TriNet access to the quarterly awareness and educational presentation, Talk Saves Lives, which includes topics such as risk factors, warning signs, prevention and ways to help. AFSP will also organize volunteer opportunities and offer workplace mental health educational resources such as brochures, flyers, videos and more.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Investors:

Media: Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet

TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com



Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet