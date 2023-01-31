JONATHAN EMORD DECLARES U.S. SENATE CANDIDACY

CLIFTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran constitutional and administrative attorney Jonathan Emord announced today he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Paid for by Emord for VA

Emord blames Biden and Kaine "for skyrocketing inflation, high gas prices, the crime epidemic, schools that indoctrinate and transition rather than educate, the illegal alien invasion through our unguarded Southern border, . . . and a woke transformation of the military that is sacrificing readiness and troop strength." "Those misguided policies have cost American lives, impoverished Virginians, robbed seniors of retirement, and ruined generations of youth."

Emord stressed his agenda is the opposite of Kaine and Biden's. He explained precise actions he will take on education, the economy, crime, border security, and mandates to save America.

Economy . To end inflation, he will cut government spending, cut regulation, and encourage economic growth through corporate and individual tax reductions.

Education . He will make it a federal crime to aid or cause the transitioning of anyone under the age of 18. He will end CRT and transitioning of youth "by cutting off federal funding to every school engaged in those acts . . . No child of color must ever think he or she cannot succeed in America, and no white child must ever think that he or she is responsible for oppressing others solely based on his or her skin color. Racism and segregation . . . must end."

Border Security. He will "secure our Southern border by restoring the remain in Mexico policy, building the wall, and establishing a combined federal CBP and state border protection force that will arrest, incarcerate, and eject all who enter . . . illegally."

Vax Mandates. He "will end the mandates. Never again will we allow Presidents and Governors to . . . violate Americans First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by . . . coercing . . . them to wear masks, 'remain in place,' be vaccinated, or lose their jobs, houses of worship, and places of entertainment."

Emord starts his U.S. Senate campaign as the most well-funded in Virginia's history with over $200,000 in cash, over $150,000 in campaign vehicles, and $750,000 in committed funds, totaling over $1,100,000. See emordforva.com for details.

Jonathan's Background. In a Foreword to Jonathan's book Restore the Republic , former Congressman Ron Paul describes him as "an expert in constitutional theory and history" and "an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy." Paul explains Jonathan has "a practical strategy to achieve liberty." Former Asst. Attorney General (Reagan Admin.) Joseph A. Morris heralds Jonathan as "a fabulous litigator" and says "he will be an outstanding United States Senator." Jonathan is also an author and columnist who appears regularly on radio and television.

