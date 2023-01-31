, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services ("IGS") announces the new strategic hire of Alex Miller and the promotions of Zach Casavant, Bryan Quinlan, and Ana Giuglea to its senior management team.

Investor Group Services (IGS) Announces New Head of Portfolio Operations and Leadership Team Promotions

Alex Miller has joined the firm to help build the firm's portfolio company value creation capabilities – expanding IGS' set of services to include performance improvement, post-merger integration and accelerated growth strategy. Alex has extensive experience evaluating transformational acquisitions, identifying performance transformation opportunities and driving operational change to realize value. Prior to joining IGS, Alex was the Global Head of Strategy and the US Strategy Service Line Leader for KPMG.

"Alex is a huge addition to our team, bringing an unparalleled track record of success in helping private equity investors and their portfolio companies achieve outstanding operational results and investment returns. We are so fortunate to have him come on board," explains Rob Lordi, Senior Managing Director.

As part of IGS' continued growth and expansion of its leadership team, Zach Casavant and Bryan Quinlan have been promoted to Managing Director, and Ana Giuglea has been promoted to Principal. Zach, Bryan, and Ana each bring indispensable experience to the senior management team.

Since rejoining the IGS team in 2012, Zach Casavant has advised clients on hundreds of complex commercial diligence, sell-side, and strategic support engagements across a wide variety of industry segments including industrial products and services, business services, software and technology, among many others. Zach's prior experience includes positions in middle market investment banking as well as in the strategy and analytics group of a global marketing and advertising agency. Zach holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University and an A.B. from Brown University.

Bryan Quinlan joined IGS in 2015 and brings more than a decade of transaction advisory, strategic consulting, and M&A experience. He has deep domain expertise within financial services / fintech, technology & software, and business & consumer services, among others. Bryan is actively involved in the development of new client relationships and the delivery of advisory services across complex buy & sell-side commercial diligence, as well as non-transaction related strategic support. Prior to IGS, Bryan worked across M&A, corporate finance, and strategy functions for Liberty Mutual Insurance. Bryan holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated cum laude with a B.S. in finance from Georgetown University.

Ana Giuglea is a Principal at IGS with over a decade of investing, M&A advisory, and strategy consulting experience. Since joining IGS in 2013, Ana has advised clients across hundreds of engagements in the industrial goods & services, healthcare, and consumer goods spaces. Ana has deep experience supporting commercial diligence and M&A strategy mandates and has advised clients across broader topics such as post-merger integration and portfolio company value-creation. Prior to IGS, Ana worked at a European private equity fund and began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. Ana holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from Vassar College.

"These well-deserved promotions reflect the important contributions each individual has made to the success and growth of our firm. Zach, Bryan, and Ana have been integral members of our management team and we look forward to their continued development and future contributions to the firm," adds Mindy Berman, Senior Managing Director.

About IGS:

For 25 years, IGS has provided world-class commercial diligence and strategic support to our private equity investors and their portfolio companies. Our team offers a unique blend of research, strategic and now operational consulting, delivering the hard data and analytics needed by our clients to make outstanding investment and business decisions, with engagements led by senior level professionals with deep experience across all major industries. For additional information, please visit www.igsboston.com.

