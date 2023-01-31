Icalia Labs Promotes Senyi Bojorquez to Chief Technology Officer

Promotion solidifies Icalia Labs commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in STEM

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icalia Labs has promoted Senyi Bojorquez to Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. Bojorquez has close to 15 years of experience in the software industry, and has been with Icalia Labs since 2020. She was previously a Business Unit Director for the company.

"This promotion also shows Icalia Labs' commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion"

As CTO, Bojorquez will oversee the technical strategy for Icalia Labs, including the development and dissemination of custom software projects for its customers and the technology roadmap for the company. Bojorquez is a certified SCRUM Master and Product Owner, and is well versed in agile methodologies, tools and frameworks. She has been instrumental in growing the Icalia Labs team, ensuring projects deliver the value customers need and expect.

"Senyi is a great addition to our Executive Team," said Isidro Diaz, CEO of Icalia Labs. "Over the past few years, she has helped shape our team and internal processes so we are able to give our customers the high-quality service they deserve."

This promotion also shows Icalia Labs' commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with over 50% of its C-level and Executive Management team now composed of women. Icalia Labs is a group of vetted and multidisciplinary professionals from a variety of backgrounds. The company allows each and every individual to reach their potential, while acting as a collective effort to build meaningful software solutions for its customers.

Icalia Labs is a world-class nearshore software product firm enabling businesses to translate their digital strategies into tangible value. With a customer-centric design and an engineering culture, the firm guides its clients through an agile framework to acquire new digital capabilities and fortify their innovation-to-market mindset.

Icalia Labs delivers value through a frictionless software environment, assembling the right people, products, and processes into the mix. Visit https://www.icalialabs.com/ for more information.

