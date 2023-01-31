Greenway Health Appoints Proven Revenue Cycle Executive, Mark Goodwin, as Senior Vice President of Greenway Revenue Services

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced Mark Goodwin has been named Senior Vice President overseeing its Greenway Revenue Services division.

Goodwin will help drive the strategic vision of Greenway Revenue Services to optimize its solutions, and spearhead expansion of the division and its services. He will also continue to strengthen internal operations and further align business objectives with client solutions.

Goodwin has more than 30 years' experience in healthcare with a focus on revenue cycle management, bringing vast knowledge of the industry and a history of creating success through implementation, operational process improvement, deployment of new technology and automation, recruitment, training, and revenue growth for providers. Additionally, Goodwin has led cross-functional collaboration efforts with sales and product teams to optimize net new strategies and deliver features and functions designed to meet the needs of clients.

His previous tenure as the Vice President of American Family Care included revolutionizing its revenue cycle management organization focusing on strategies that drove the practice's revenue management goals and grew net revenue. Prior to American Family Care, Goodwin was Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management Sales and Operations for a division of a large EHR provider where he consistently exceeded revenue objectives and demonstrated his leadership in developing and training over 70 successful sales members.

"Mark has a record of success with revenue cycle management and will lead Greenway Revenue Services to increase client satisfaction, optimize Greenway's revenue solutions, and drive growth for this sector of the business. His cross-functional and holistic approach through training, development, analysis, and execution will help Greenway better serve its clients and their providers," said Tom Lango, Chief Financial Officer at Greenway Health.

"I knew right away Greenway Health shares the same passion for providing efficient and optimized revenue cycle solutions to providers by strategically aligning the business objectives of the practice, helping to ease administrative burden on staff, and diminishing physician burnout," said Godwin. "Greenway and I are on a journey to transform the healthcare IT ecosystem to provide better results to providers and their patients."

