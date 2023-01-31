BHG Financial Announces the Appointment of John Henrie as SVP of Regulatory Relations

DAVIE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial today announced the addition of John Henrie as SVP of regulatory relations. His 35-year extensive background in bank supervision, regulatory oversight and bank consulting will help him in his role to oversee business practices and continue to ensure all internal and external regulations are consistently and satisfactorily met.

John will also be taking on the position of managing director at RMSG, a regulatory consulting firm and division of BHG Financial. As managing director, he will advise banks and fintechs in numerous areas, including regulatory remediation, risk testing, and license application processes.

"John Henrie is well-respected within the regulatory world, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to join our team," says Matt Ondus, Chief Compliance Officer at BHG Financial. "Henrie's extensive knowledge of risk management, CRA, and consumer compliance will play an integral part in navigating the current macroeconomic environment. Henrie is a tremendous asset on our team; I believe he will continue to help us achieve our goals for growth as a company."

Prior to BHG, John served as an FDIC senior executive with an expansive knowledge of regulatory examination programs, application activities, corrective actions, and other supervisory initiatives. As a regional director in the Atlanta and Chicago regions, John managed risk management and compliance programs, oversaw regulatory applications and notices, and coordinated informal and formal corrective programs for financial institutions with assets of up to 500 billion dollars. He also led bank regulators and banking industry efforts to identify and respond to emerging, complex banking matters, including challenges arising from the COVID pandemic.

"For over three decades, I had the opportunity to play an important role in the risk and regulatory compliance industry, and I'm fortunate that I now get to use that knowledge on the BHG team," says John Henrie, SVP, regulatory relations and managing director at RMSG. "BHG is a company dedicated to staying compliant, and I look forward to applying new processes to help the company expand."

BHG continues to invest in and show that regulatory relations and compliance are a main priority. Leveraging his 35 years of experience and utilizing his deep understanding of the industry, John is another essential addition to a growing regulatory team.

About RMSG

Risk Management Solutions Group (RMSG) offers risk management, compliance, and regulatory services tailored to community and midsize banks. RMSG and its service suite aim to simplify risk management and regulatory practices for midsize and community banks so they can focus on serving their community and allow RMSG to advise on necessary regulation and compliance needs. RMSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of BHG Financial. You can learn more about RMSG and its services at www.riskmsg.com.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $14 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

