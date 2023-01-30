Jana Care to Enter Collaboration with Roche to Develop and Distribute Blood Testing Platform to Improve Remote Care for Patients With Chronic Kidney and Heart Disease

Jana Care to Enter Collaboration with Roche to Develop and Distribute Blood Testing Platform to Improve Remote Care for Patients With Chronic Kidney and Heart Disease

Jana Care and Roche Diagnostics aim to develop point-of-care blood testing portfolio to address unmet needs for patients at-home and in remote settings.

Jana Care's at-home testing platform to be distributed to global markets through Roche.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jana Care, Inc. an early stage at-home In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) company, and Roche Diagnostics (SIX: RO, ROG) (OTCQX: RHHBY), a global leader in medicines and diagnostics, today announced a collaboration agreement for its digitally connected, blood testing platform to enable patients to self-administer critical blood tests at-home and clinicians to review the test results remotely. Initially focused on monitoring the progression of chronic kidney disease and heart failure, the platform is designed to overcome distance and socioeconomic hurdles impeding adequate and timely detection and monitoring of disease progression and risk management.

(PRNewswire)

"Jana Care Enters Collaboration with Roche for Blood Testing Platform to Improve Remote Care for Patients with Chronic Kidney and Heart Disease"

"The addition of a world-class strategic partner such as Roche to our existing development relationships provides strong support to the company's momentum in bringing this groundbreaking technology to market," said Anh Hoang-Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of Jana Care. "The need for improving real point-of-care testing is critical as innovation needs to keep pace with our more decentralized healthcare model."

Health-related quality of life is substantially lower for the 37 million and 6.5 million people living with chronic kidney disease and congestive heart failure in the U.S., respectively. Regular testing is critically important to monitor disease progression and quickly respond. Currently, key blood tests to monitor these patients in at-home settings are not available. The Jana Care-Roche collaboration would enable a more convenient approach to triaging and monitoring these patients remotely.

"We are excited to work with Jana Care's platform technology to help empower clinicians and individuals and improve patient outcomes," said Cristin Hubbard, Global Head of Partnering at Roche Diagnostics. "Through this collaboration, we can gain the execution capabilities and a shared commitment to address this massive global need."

About Jana Care

Jana Care Inc is a medical technology company that develops point-of care diagnostics for the screening and management of chronic diseases- heart failure, chronic kidney disease and diabetes to start. Its novel, digitally connected platform enables real-time testing using fingerstick blood samples at-home, with new tests for NT-proBNP, Potassium and Serum Creatinine in development. Jana Care is headquartered in Boston, USA, and has established a product development and production facility in Bangalore, India

About Jana Care's solution

The CDC estimates that six in ten adults in the U.S currently live with a chronic disease- a leading cause of death and disability and leading driver of the Nation's $4.1 Trillion annual health care costs. Within this population, distance to healthcare providers and socioeconomic barriers impede adequate and timely detection and monitoring of disease progression and the adjustment of therapies. Jana Care's digitally connected at-home blood testing platform has the potential to improve the effectiveness of and access to care and the metrics associated with mortality, morbidity or rates of complications and cost. Their initial focus is on chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and diabetes which accounts for 78 million Americans; most of whom suffer from comorbidities between these diseases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jana Care