InsideTracker Adds Renowned Behavioral Epidemiologist Dr. Kate Wolin To Scientific Advisory Board

The seasoned executive, advisor, and behavioral epidemiology expert will work towards optimizing user outcomes by increasing platform engagement and adherence.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people increase their healthspan and live healthier longer, announced today that Dr. Kate Wolin has joined the company as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.

A leader in the field of behavioral epidemiology with a successful executive track record, Dr. Wolin brings an acclaimed expertise in the integration of evidence-based behavior change and personalization strategies into digital health products and platforms. At InsideTracker, she will work across InsideTracker's science, product, innovation, marketing, and customer support teams, with a focus on optimizing user experience, adherence, and outcomes.

"Behavior change can be complex and incredibly hard. By providing data-driven insights, in the right context and at the right time, InsideTracker can support the intrinsic motivation driving millions of Americans to make changes to their lifestyle to live longer and live better," said Dr. Wolin.

Recognized by Forbes as a "Healthcare Innovator That You Should Know," Dr. Wolin possesses a dual fluency in the development and marketing of successful consumer-facing healthcare services. She received her doctorate in epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health and completed her post-doctoral fellowship at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. After leaving academic medicine, she co-founded and served as CEO of ScaleDown, a digital health company that was acquired by Anthem. She was also previously head of product for Optum's direct-to-consumer business.

"Dr. Wolin has spent her career exploring the science of behavioral epidemiology. With a focus on integrating evidence-based behavior change into digital health products and platforms, she is the perfect addition to InsideTracker's Scientific Advisory Board," said InsideTracker founder and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Gil Blander. "Her presence, perspective, and expertise will elevate the science that drives InsideTracker and significantly improve adherence and results for those in search of living better longer."

Dr. Wolin is currently a partner at PACE Healthcare Capital, and an advisor to several digital health companies. She is also on the faculty at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and a fellow in the Society of Behavioral Medicine and the American College of Sports Medicine.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide, designed to help you live healthier longer.

By analyzing your body's biomarkers, InsideTracker provides an objective assessment of the current state of your well-being. Then, our A.I.-powered platform uses findings from thousands of scientific peer-reviewed publications and over ten billion biomarker data points to generate a custom set of actionable recommendations and insights.

Integrated within an intuitive mobile app, InsideTracker reveals your personalized path to improving your health and longevity from the inside out. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

