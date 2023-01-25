Nation's Dealers Ready to Electrify, Autel Energy to Lead the Charge at National Automobile Dealers Association Meeting

EV charging brand to showcase its lineup of MaxiCharger products, including AC (Level 2) home and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3), at the nation's largest dealer meeting

Autel Energy's chief operating officer, John Thomas , to present at NADA's 'EV Solutions' symposium

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, will share its innovative charging solutions with the nation's top dealerships at this week's National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) meeting.

Autel Energy's DC portable 40kw charger (PRNewswire)

Autel Energy is now offering a new compact DC fast charger for dealer service departments.

Dealers are encouraged to visit Autel Energy's "Electrifying the Dealership Experience" exhibit at NADA, Jan. 26-29, Booth 6862, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Autel's home charging and DC fast charging solutions will be highlighted to help dealers as they roll out their electrification strategies.

"There are an incredible number of terrific EVs hitting the market this year," said Autel Energy Chief Operating Officer John Thomas. "It is the single most important change facing dealerships, selling EVs and ensuring that they and their customers can charge them."

"That's why we are taking a leadership role at NADA, to educate dealers about the EV charging process and to help them learn about the latest advances in charging," said Thomas, who is giving a talk to dealers as a part of NADA's 'EV Solutions' symposium.

Autel Energy's NADA exhibit offers an interactive dealership experience featuring Autel's MaxiCharger residential and commercial chargers, including a DC fast charger with an advertising-ready 27-inch color touchscreen display. Chargers for dealerships will be on display, and residential charging options will be showcased. An all-new compact mobile DC fast charger, a terrific option for dealer service departments, will be available for the first time at NADA. Autel also is sponsoring NADA's kick-off party at Gilley's, a multi-purpose entertainment and dining complex in Dallas.

The company's MaxiCharger family of products includes AC (Level 2) home and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel's ChargeCloud, the only all-in-one charging cloud solution available today. Autel's holistic approach to curating solutions that address the needs of the entire charging ecosystem helps balance the grid while enabling the organic expansion of power access.

Autel Energy made its global debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show in September and has sold more than 10,000 residential and commercial EV chargers in only four months, with new customers signing on daily.

"We believe we are disrupting the charging market by having robust charging solutions for every market segment, including home charging, commercial vehicles, and DC fast chargers," Thomas said. "We can power vehicles of any size, and due to our extensive experience in vehicle diagnostics, we know the vehicle market better than any other charging company.

"Over the past two decades, Autel – a name born by combining 'Automotive' and 'Intelligence' – has revolutionized the automotive service and repair business, and now we're doing it with EV charging technologies," Thomas added. "Come check out what we have to offer at NADA. You won't be disappointed."

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

