Partnership Between Kingdom of Belgium and Recorded Future to Make Belgium the Safest Cyber Country in Europe

The Centre for Cyber Security Belgium (CCB) Adopts Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud to Race Ahead of Threats to Vital Interests and Citizens

BRUSSELS and BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Belgium's Centre for Cyber Security Belgium (CCB) and Recorded Future, the intelligence company, today announced details of an expanded strategic partnership to improve the cybersecurity of Belgium.

Recorded Future and CCB will partner to provide threat information to national security agencies, Vital Interest Organizations and their sectoral authorities, and other partners. In particular, Recorded Future will help power CCB's "Spear Warnings" to Belgium companies and critical infrastructure to notify of critical vulnerabilities that may be targeted by cyber threat actors.

As Belgium and its people face a diverse landscape of cyber threats, the Kingdom's premiere cybersecurity authority had previously chosen Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud, and the company's years of expertise, to help fulfill the National Cyber Security Strategy 2.0.

"Recorded Future provides CCB with the actionable intelligence necessary to analyze and distribute information on threats, vulnerabilities and attacks on the information and communication systems of Belgium's vital sectors including critical infrastructure, government systems and critical data." — Miguel de Bruycker, Director, Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB)

Belgium and Recorded Future have a long-standing trust in their ability to take results from Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud and help protect Belgium's interests, through CCB's one-of-a-kind "Spear Warning Program" before the threats materialize into brand impairment, compliance failure, financial fraud, or operational downtime. The collaboration announced today will extend this partnership in order to rapidly create and operationalize intelligence-based solutions for the protection of Belgium.

"Recorded Future is fully committed to assisting in Belgium's defense with our intelligence. We look forward to working on this imperative challenge with the brilliant team at CCB whose initiatives are central to making Belgium one of the least vulnerable countries in Europe." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

About CCB

The Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) is the national authority for cybersecurity in Belgium. The CCB supervises, coordinates and monitors the application of the Belgian cyber security strategy. Through optimal information exchange, companies, the government, providers of essential services and the population can protect themselves appropriately.

The Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) was established by Royal Decree of 10 October 2014 and operates under the authority of the Prime Minister.

It is headed by director Miguel de Bruycker and deputy director Phédra Clouner.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,500 businesses and government organizations across more than 64 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

