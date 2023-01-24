Novidea Adds Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer to Strengthen Scale-Up of Customer Support and Service Delivery

Former Ex Libris, Verint Executive Brings Operational and Professional Services Experience to Senior Management Team to Support Customer Experience

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, has appointed Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With the company's global scale-up, Cohen leads Novidea's implementation and customer success strategy, ensuring smooth delivery of Novidea's insurance management platform across the entire customer journey, from onboarding to contract renewal.

Cohen brings 20 years of experience in professional services, operations, and customer success to the position. He joins Novidea after spending six years as Corporate Vice President of Global Professional Services at Ex Libris, a SaaS and mobile solutions provider for the higher education market. Prior to Ex Libris, Yaniv spent over a decade at Verint Systems, a leading customer engagement platform. He held multiple senior roles at Verint, including COO, VP of Business Development, and VP of Customer Care. Yaniv also previously held executive positions at Emblaze Systems.

"With the fast growth of Novidea's business and the increase in our customer base, Novidea prioritizes its commitment to working closely with our customers at every step of their digital transformation. Yaniv's depth of experience in professional services and customer care was a key factor in choosing him for the role," said Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea. "As Novidea continues to grow, I am confident in Yaniv's ability to refine and scale our delivery and implementation processes, so we can empower our global customers to transform and digitalize their businesses seamlessly."

"It's an honor to join this exceptional team and lead Novidea's customer success initiatives on a global scale," said Cohen. "I've already seen firsthand the company's deep obligation to its international customer base—it influences every decision they make. I aim to ensure that each customer extracts maximum value from the Novidea platform, now and in the future."

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle.

The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, an integrated customer-facing policy transactions, and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere.

Novidea supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London market across 22 countries.

