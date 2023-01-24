Michael Baker International Names Tony Hunley, P.E., S.E., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and National Director, Bridge Services

Industry expert to focus on business development, client engagement and the firm's long-term growth strategy for its award-winning Bridge Practice

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Tony Hunley, P.E., S.E., Ph.D., has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and National Director, Bridge Services. In this newly created role, Mr. Hunley will focus on business development, client engagement and the firm's long-term growth strategy for its award-winning Bridge Practice. He will be responsible for growing Michael Baker's highly diversified bridge portfolio, which includes Long-Span Bridges, Bridge Inspection, Load Rating, Asset Management, Emergency Responses, Bridge Technology, 3D Digital Delivery and UAS Imagery. The firm also announced that Brian Kozy, P.E., Ph.D., has been named Senior Vice President and National Technical Director, Bridge Services. In this role, Mr. Kozy will primarily focus on how the firm delivers the most innovative and effective solutions as it partners with Departments of Transportation (DOT) nationwide on major complex bridge initiatives.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker has provided innovative and effective solutions for our bridge clients across the country. This expertise has garnered numerous accolades, including our position as the #5 Bridge firm in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) latest industry rankings," said Kent Zinn, President – Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker, Tony's track record of successfully leading expansion into new markets and diversifying service offerings aligns with our vision for growing our Bridge practice."

Mr. Hunley joins Michael Baker with more than 25 years of experience, including the last 11 years at Stantec, where he most recently served as Vice President, Bridge Sector Leader, directing efforts to drive growth, diversify services, cultivate innovation and deliver technical excellence across their North American Bridge practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hunley developed a diversified complex Bridge practice as an Owner and Principal at ENTRAN (formerly American Consulting Engineers), which was then acquired by Stantec in 2011.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

