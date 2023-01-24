InventHelp Inventor Develops Clear Tape Measure to Increase Accuracy (OCC-1644)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better tape measure with a see-through component for sight of project materials and to let light pass through for more accurate measuring," said an inventor, from Carson, Calif., "so I invented the CLEAR TAPE MEASURE. My design would eliminate the need to struggle with traditional tape measuring tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a tape measure. In doing so, it allows for visibility and easy readability through the tape. As a result, it increases precision and accuracy and it eliminates the common practice of turning the tape over to obtain measurements. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, tradesmen, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

