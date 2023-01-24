HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PEOPLE & TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING PRACTICE

HUB Expands and Formalizes Specialization in Human Resources Consulting, Workforce Absence Management and HR Technology Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of its People & Technology Consulting practice in the U.S., which consists of a seasoned team of more than 35 specialists who help clients develop and maintain high-performing human resources programs within the ever-changing talent recruitment and retention landscape.

"The new HUB People & Technology Consulting practice is focused on helping our clients develop high performing talent for driving business results for their organization," said Marc Cohen, President & CEO of HUB. "The leadership of this practice joined HUB through a strategic acquisition and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating the talent and expertise within our organization, rounding out teams and investing in them to build and deliver national comprehensive solutions."

HUB's People & Technology Consulting helps clients harness their employee power with a human resources strategy, including the right processes and the right technology to drive performance and business results. While the formalized services are predominantly provided in the U.S., there are situational cross-border opportunities that the practice will address for North American clients and prospects.

Andrea Goodkin will lead HUB People & Technology Consulting as Executive Vice President and Practice Leader. She has more than 25 years of experience in human resources management and consulting. Goodkin joined HUB through an acquisition, and will work with Michael Booth, HUB Employee Benefits National Sales Leader, on the growth of the new practice to drive HR strategy with clients and help them maximize their people investment and organizational value.

"People & Technology Consulting is a people business, dedicated to helping clients tie everything together whether it's absence management, HR consulting or HR technology services to help transform their organization further and faster with innovative resources and tools that engage with their people on a deeper level," said Goodkin. "Employers understand now more than ever that people power their businesses, making it important to attract and retain quality talent to continue to succeed."

HUB's People & Technology Consulting provides services in the following areas:

Human Resources Compliance Framework

Outsourced HR Management

Employee Engagement Strategies

Employee Training and Development and Leadership Coaching

Employee Value Proposition

Compensation Consulting

Workforce Absence Management

HR Assessments and Compliance Audits

Organizational Change Management

Client-Side Project Management for HCMS Implementation

HCMS Analysis & Selection

HCMS Optimization and Support

Total Compensation Statements

HUB's employee benefits specialists consult with employers of all sizes and in all industries on every aspect of employee benefits program planning and management, personalizing benefits to meet their changing workforce needs. Learn more about the People & Technology Consulting practice here.

