MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepwater Asset Management, a growth investment firm, today announced a range of new funds and introduced a new brand.

Gene Munster -led firm announces a range of new funds and introduces a new brand: Deepwater Asset Management

Deepwater now manages a long-only growth fund, a public-private hybrid fund, a series of venture funds, a frontier tech index, and separately managed accounts. Deepwater offers its investment products directly to qualified investors as well as through RIAs and other partners.

"For more than two decades, our team has focused on investing in tech-driven growth stories. We believe investments in persistent growth with a respect for valuation are critical as change in the world accelerates," said Deepwater co-founder and managing partner, Gene Munster. "These new funds deliver on our mission: Profit from where the world is going."

The firm recently added a fourth managing partner, Joe Robillard, who previously served as partner and chief investment officer at HHR Asset Management since 2002. Robillard brings 30 years of experience as a growth investment portfolio manager to Deepwater. He joins the rest of the Deepwater team to build on a 20-year partnership.

The firm also introduced a new name and brand: Deepwater Asset Management. "We're thrilled to elevate our brand from Loup to Deepwater to align our identity with our strategy as a multi-product asset management firm," said Munster. "We're known for thoughtful investing based on deep insights. Deepwater reflects who we are, what we do, and how we operate."

