Circle Names Tech Industry Veteran Brian Christman as New Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial, a global financial technology firm and the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), is pleased to announce that Brian Christman has joined as Chief People Officer, a newly created role for the company. A respected and well-known Talent leader in the high-growth technology sector, Mr. Christman brings over two decades of experience cultivating and scaling inclusive, equitable, high performance teams – aligning talent strategy to business growth.

Christman comes to Circle from Transfix, a supply chain technology company, where he led all aspects of people and workplace strategy and operations as Chief People Officer.

"Circle has strategically cultivated its workforce to meet the demands of our customers and realize our urgent mission," said Elisabeth Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer at Circle. "Everything we do at Circle starts and ends with people. Brian brings a deep appreciation for what we are building, strong alignment with our values, and the skills and experience necessary to strengthen and prepare our people for the next phase of work."

Mr. Christman previously spent several years in senior people and workplace roles at Etsy, where he drove talent strategy, sustainability, and employee engagement programming as SVP of People and Workplace. Prior to that, he held talent leadership roles at Gilt Group and Sirius XM, and began his career in human resource operations at AOL, Excel Partners as a PeopleSoft Consultant, and Double Click.

"I am passionate about technology and the positive impact it can have on people's lives when delivered at scale," said Mr. Christman, Chief People Officer at Circle. "I'm drawn to Circle's mission-driven culture and the opportunity to drive the company forward by elevating employees and their careers."

Mr. Christman is active in the human resource community and has served as a mentor and advisor for numerous organizations and peers in the space, including as a member of PeopleTech Partners, which connects enterprise technology decision makers with early phase technology startups, providing insights and feedback to help drive long term success.

The companies and teams Mr. Christman led have received numerous accolades and recognition from trusted organizations, including Great Place to Work® and BuiltInNYC. Recently, Mr. Christman and his Transfix team received the "Team of the Year" award from Ragan's Platinum HR Awards.

Mr. Christman graduated from Villanova University with a BA in Human Services.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce, payments, and custody and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations both large and small to run their internet-scale business, whether it is managing their internal treasury, making international payments, or automating supply chains. Learn more at https://circle.com .

