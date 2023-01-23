QA Cafe Announces 5G/LTE Fixed Wireless Gateway Testing Capability using Amarisoft Callbox Technology

Hundreds of CDRouter users worldwide can now test features, scalability, and performance of their 5G or LTE fixed wireless gateway products

DOVER, N.H., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe, a leading provider of network test solutions and analysis tools, today announced a partnership with Amarisoft, provider of affordable and high-quality 4G/5G testers to the wireless industry, to offer comprehensive fully-automated testing of 5G and LTE fixed wireless broadband gateways.

By having both the industry standard CDRouter automated test solution for broadband CPE and Wi-Fi products and the Amarisoft 4G/5G Callbox series products to provide easy-to-set-up connectivity during testing, operators, OEMs, network equipment manufacturers worldwide will now be able to accelerate their development processes, time to market or deployment, and ability to achieve customer deliverables in the rapidly growing market for fixed-wireless broadband.

"Getting simple, high-performance connectivity to fixed-wireless products during development and testing is really difficult for dev teams," said Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, Director of Sales and Marketing at Amarisoft. "Being able to offer this is a clear advantage for all of our customers and the industry as a whole."

"Fixed-wireless broadband is a technology that our customers are increasingly interested in, both for the end-user's primary data connection or as fallback," said Tim Winters, Chief Technology Officer at QA Cafe. "The ability to apply CDRouter's thousands of expert developed test cases with full automation that works with today's continuous integration/delivery (CI/CD) processes means they will be able to build better products, faster. That is especially important for a technology that is positioned to increase competition in the industry."

QA Cafe's CDRouter is a comprehensive and powerful automated test solution focused on feature, security, and performance testing for broadband and enterprise edge gateways, Wi-Fi and mesh systems, and other CPE. As the industry standard for testing complex networking devices, it is used by hundreds of networking companies worldwide, from chipsets to OEMs to service providers.

Amarisoft's AMARI Callbox is the ideal solution for testing 5G NSA and SA, LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. It acts as a 3GPP compliant eNB/gNB and EPC/5GC allowing functional and performance testing. The Callbox is powered by a deployment quality software suite.

About QA Cafe

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of network testing solutions and analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. You can find QA Cafe on the web at www.qacafe.com .

About Amarisoft

Founded in 2012 by Fabrice BELLARD and Franck SPINELLI, Amarisoft is a non-conventional software company dedicated to telecoms industry. We are delighted to bring some affordable and high-quality solutions to the 4G/5G community to unleash creativity and ultimately expand communications among people.

Accessible technology is the basement of Amarisoft success stories. The company goal is to develop a technology that significantly improves the life of as many people as possible no matter where they are located. We are working on helping companies of all sizes to become players in mobile networks of existing and next generations.

For more information, please visit www.amarisoft.com or contact sales@amarisoft.com

