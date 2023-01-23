Grubhub and Topanga.io Bring Zero-Waste Takeout to College Campuses

Reusable packaging on to-go dining hall orders now available for The Ohio State University and Colorado State University students, with expansion to more campuses this year

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading food ordering and delivery marketplace, and Topanga.io , a leading reusable packaging management platform, announced today a partnership to provide integrated zero-waste takeout services on college campuses across the United States through Topanga.io's ReusePass program .

Diner experience

Diners who place a to-go order from on-campus dining locations via the Grubhub app will be able to select reusable packaging at checkout. By selecting this option, their meals will be packaged in a reusable container using Topanga.io's track-and-trace technology, allowing campus diners to keep track of what containers they have and when they need to be returned. This program is currently available at The Ohio State University and Colorado State University, with plans to expand to more campuses throughout the year.

"Grubhub's campus partners have been vocal that sustainable solutions are a top priority, and we're looking forward to working with Topanga.io to support universities' sustainability efforts," said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. "The campus dining world presents a large and scalable opportunity for sustainable solutions like this one, and we're excited to expand our suite of campus dining offerings to our partners."

"Grubhub is a leader in mobile ordering technology and has a great reputation among its campus partners, so we're thrilled to be working with them as we bring our mission to eliminate single-use packaging to campuses across the country," said Page Schult, CEO of Topanga.io. "We've been very intentional to build the best technology in the market, and it has been great to work with a leading provider like Grubhub to further bolster the strength of our campus offering," echoed Adam Bailey, CTO of Topanga.io.

"Sustainability is part of the culture for Student Life Dining Services at The Ohio State University," said Zia Ahmed, senior director of dining services at The Ohio State University. "We are pleased to work with our partners as we take key steps toward making progress in reducing waste and advancing our sustainability efforts."

"Colorado State University's residential dining services team has been eager to bring Topanga.io's ReusePass program to campus in partnership with Grubhub to expand on our sustainability initiatives," said Patrick St. Clair, assistant director, support services at Colorado State University. "It's efforts like this one that allows us to continue driving forward-thinking efforts and innovation within our residential dining program while leveraging and growing our program technologically. Today, we're excited to offer the Reusepass program to our students, faculty, and staff."

Grubhub partners with more than 270 college campuses across the United States to give students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup. Topanga has helped QSRs, grocery delivery, and meal prep companies launch data-driven reusable packaging programs and is excited to bring their innovative technology to campuses nationwide. To date, they've helped their clients manage 1,200,000 reusable assets.

For more information on how administrators can bring this delivery experience to their campus, please visit here .

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Topanga.io is making reusable packaging scalable. Topanga's track-and-trace technology is the first of its kind, helping brands and organizations launch reusable packaging programs that eliminate single-use packaging at scale while delivering measurable economic and environmental ROI. Topanga.io was founded by Page Schult, Adam Bailey, and Max Olshanksy and founding team members Hayley Bance and Wesley Jin.

