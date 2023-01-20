Spark Math by VISPARK Looks Forward to 2023 After Outstanding Online Mathematics Learning Results in 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISPARK, an online education service featuring small-group and interactive classes for 5-12-year-old children, is embracing 2023 and celebrating its impressive accomplishments in 2022 together with teachers, students, and parents. Striving to bring the best learning experience in foundational math learning for students everywhere, there was much to celebrate in 2022 including the launch of Spark Math in June, the VISPARK and Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) strategic partnership in July, and recognition from the prestigious Edtech Asia Summit for Best Interactive Learning Experience award, which has attracted students from all over the world.

"Spark Math extends its gratitude to all students and teachers for their outstanding results in 2022 and looks forward to continuing to support their educational journey in 2023," said Peter Neo, Director of Teaching Operations and Services at VISPARK. "Our small class sizes and proprietary software, which incorporates interactive animations into course material, aid in visualizing complex mathematical concepts and fostering logical thinking by allowing students to see connections between different concepts and ideas. We have seen many parents feeling the online learning experience may not be effective for their child. What VISPARK brought to students in 2022 is a proprietary program designed or the online environment in small class sizes using meaningful conceptual animation integrated into courseware content that has been proven to engage students with effective and interactive features, making the online learning experience better than offline."

Spark Math by VISPARK Quick Facts

The core program serves 5-12-year-old students with content covering Kindergarten to Primary/Elementary school grades.

In 2022, students enrolled from 26 countries were taught by experienced, certified, and award-winning teachers from Singapore and the United States (Segal AmeriCorps Education Award, Buff Academic Honor Society Award, etc.)

The program has achieved high levels of satisfaction from parents with a monthly retention rate of over 95%.

100% of our students in Singapore were successfully promoted to the next level

Full student participation rates in classes with highly favorable reviews on various learning methods (see more details in infographic attached)

Competition Program students achieved outstanding results including the 2022 Caribou Math Contest, with 100% of students receiving the top-level award, twice the global average win rate.

In the 2022 Gifted Education Program (GEP), the test for 1% of gifted children in Singapore , VISPARK's pass rate was 87.5%, 8.75 times higher than Singapore's average.

For detailed results, please visit https://www.visparklearning.com/en-sg/spark-math/competition-program

Cheryl Wong, K2 Teacher, and Math Curriculum Specialist with VISPARK, said: "VISPARK emphasizes the deep learning, the understanding and the fundamentals of math. We take kids' curiosity and embed math and logical puzzles and games to stimulate their learning. "

Looking Ahead to 2023

Heading into 2023, VISPARK will continue to implement cutting-edge technologies to create science-based, student-centric interactive learning tools. The Spark Math Program will carry on enhancing interest-based courses and in June, Level 6 will be launched in the U.S. A new and innovative personalized online practice offering will also launch in April to address the demand for even more individualized learning needs and further improve learning outcomes.

In March, the Competition Program, along with MCE and other math organizations, will jointly launch high-end mathematics camps in Singapore. The goal is to provide a high-quality communication platform for children to enter ROSS Mathematics Program, Stanford University Mathematics Camp (SUMaC), Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS), AwesomeMath, among others. In June, Spark Math Competition Program will hold the second annual Spark Cup Global Sudoku Challenge. We will also be introducing more STEAM, culture, and global citizenship themes in the senior grades of the program to help expand perspectives of our students in the 21st century.

About VISPARK

VISPARK is a global online learning service from Spark Education. Designed for children aged 5-12, VISPARK's top programs include Spark Math and Spark Chinese, featuring research-based curriculum delivered with high-quality course content, interactive courseware, and taught in real-time by certified, experienced teachers. VISPARK is committed to providing a lively, fun, and efficient learning experience for kids through online live small group classes and one-on-one instruction to achieve learning results, inspire a love for learning, and build self-confidence for learners.



