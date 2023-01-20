NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the full year of 2022 was $6.6 million, or $5.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $6.08 per diluted common share for the full year of 2021. The annual earnings of 2022 equate to a return on average assets (ROA) ratio of 1.54% and a return on average equity (ROE) ratio of 14.90% compared to ROA of 1.77% and ROE of 15.31% for the full year of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.42% and an annualized ROE of 14.84% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.44% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.4 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Total Assets increased $27.9 million to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $46.5 million, or 17.0% in 2022, to $320.8 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $11.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022. Total deposits increased $24.9 million, or 7.3% in 2022, to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $5.6 million to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $9.2 million in 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $35.80 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.68% as of December 31, 2022.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Banks for the 11th consecutive year for 2021. The magazine qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. FFSB came in at #62 on this year's list of the top 200 publicly traded community banks. This is a 16-spot improvement from #78 in 2020. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. Only 12 banks from the state of Indiana made this elite list and First Federal Savings Bank ranked 4th in the State.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 141 companies in the United States to achieve this status and one of four companies from Indiana. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 28 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2022 and the recognitions we have received. Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















December 31, December 31,







Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2022 2021













(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,141,705 $ 3,595,989







Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

747,920 12,185,155







Total cash and cash equivalents

3,889,625 15,781,144







Interest-earning time deposits

1,230,000 2,210,000







Securities available for sale

78,273,337 86,644,434







Securities held to maturity

12,062,446 11,916,667







Loans held for sale

189,600 538,635







Loans, gross

324,752,497 278,265,486







Allowance for loan losses

(3,996,619) (3,998,392)







Loans, net

320,755,878 274,267,094







Accrued interest receivable

1,923,986 1,489,036







Premises and equipment

7,254,951 6,937,418







FHLB Stock

2,101,600 2,426,500







Investment in limited partnerships

1,228,334 1,528,334







Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,629,618 11,331,941







Real estate owned and other repossessed assets

- -







Other assets

4,988,219 2,585,660







Total Assets

$ 445,527,594 $ 417,656,863























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 53,232,315 $ 56,435,410







Interest bearing deposits

313,584,014 285,513,161







Borrowed funds

32,000,000 23,001,166







Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,584,163 4,013,574







Total Liabilities

402,400,492 368,963,311







Stockholders' equity

43,127,102 48,693,552







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 445,527,594 $ 417,656,863











































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 5,071,415 $ 4,456,152 $ 4,104,650

$ 17,551,740 $ 16,353,194 Total interest expense

1,120,123 509,035 724,329

2,244,786 2,107,592 Net interest income

3,951,292 3,947,117 3,380,321

15,306,954 14,245,602 Provision for loan losses

- - -

- 120,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,951,292 3,947,117 3,380,321

15,306,954 14,125,602















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

198,715 201,818 184,310

741,330 673,080 Interchange fees

193,610 201,646 195,678

784,129 773,910 Loan servicing fees

62,712 98,371 261,408

354,009 358,410 Net gain on sale of loans

66,083 114,804 407,182

613,364 1,972,217 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - (5,000)

- (7,954) Brokerage fees

41,034 51,158 59,556

203,357 251,429 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

74,955 74,604 66,604

297,677 260,498 Other income

102,248 80,456 105,232

350,771 390,525 Total non-interest income

739,357 822,857 1,274,970

3,344,637 4,672,115















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,513,293 1,510,552 1,683,090

5,768,201 5,412,488 Occupancy

383,944 372,801 285,046

1,368,039 1,073,356 Data processing

371,655 371,686 322,827

1,461,156 1,342,766 Deposit insurance premiums

28,500 28,500 25,500

116,000 101,000 Professional fees

138,903 117,130 95,581

479,529 354,263 Advertising and marketing fees

89,021 83,237 64,776

268,029 224,336 Correspondent bank charges

32,864 32,669 22,129

122,585 102,369 Other expense

281,403 307,363 313,220

1,199,405 1,246,011 Total non-interest expense

2,839,583 2,823,938 2,812,169

10,782,944 9,856,589















Income before income taxes

1,851,066 1,946,036 1,843,122

7,868,647 8,941,128 Income tax expense

298,062 323,085 306,031

1,316,051 1,644,000 Net income

$ 1,553,004 $ 1,622,951 $ 1,537,091

$ 6,552,596 $ 7,297,128



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021















Average shares outstanding - basic

1,201,442 1,199,885 1,198,285

1,200,051 1,198,314 Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,201,491 1,199,957 1,198,410

1,200,204 1,199,630 Basic earnings per share

$ 1.29 $ 1.35 $ 1.28

$ 5.46 $ 6.09 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.29 $ 1.35 $ 1.28

$ 5.46 $ 6.08 Net interest margin

3.73 % 3.88 % 3.36 %

3.76 % 3.67 % Return on average assets

1.42 % 1.53 % 1.44 %

1.54 % 1.77 % Return on average equity

14.84 % 15.09 % 12.54 %

14.90 % 15.31 % Efficiency ratio

60.54 % 59.20 % 60.41 %

57.81 % 52.10 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,024,366 $ 3,982,194 $ 4,013,967

$ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - -

- 15,194 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

60,866 21,604 38,699

139,976 113,891 Gross charge-offs

60,866 21,604 38,699

139,976 129,085 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

13,099 661 935

15,689 11,315 Commercial real estate

40 108 111

478 19,393 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

185 40,000 2,550

49,910 3,540 Consumer

19,795 23,007 19,528

72,126 121,332 Gross recoveries

33,119 63,776 23,124

138,203 155,580 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

27,747 (42,172) 15,575

1,773 (26,495) Provision for loan losses

- - -

- 120,000 Balance, end of period

$ 3,996,619 $ 4,024,366 $ 3,998,392

$ 3,996,619 $ 3,998,392















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.03 % -0.06 % 0.02 %

0.00 % -0.01 %



















As of









December 31, September 30, December 31,





Non-performing assets

2022 2022 2021





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 2,463,911 $ 2,683,491 $ 2,859,668





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt restructured

525,383 525,383 364,851





Total non-performing loans

2,989,294 3,208,874 3,224,519





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 2,989,294 $ 3,208,874 $ 3,224,519





















Non-performing assets to total assets

0.67 % 0.75 % 0.77 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.92 % 1.04 % 1.16 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

133.70 % 125.41 % 124.00 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.23 % 1.30 % 1.44 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.68 % 9.78 % 11.66 %





Book value per share

$ 35.80 $ 34.85 $ 40.40





Common shares outstanding

1,204,835 1,205,135 1,205,435





















(1) Ratios for three periods are annualized















