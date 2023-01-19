World Animal Protection appoints new Head of Global Celebrity & Influencer Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal welfare nonprofit organization World Animal Protection has appointed Arthur G. Smith as the new Head of Global Celebrity and Influencer Relations.

Smith joined the World Animal Protection International team in January of 2023. Smith is based out of Atlanta, Georgia, and will work with staff and celebrities across the globe.

Smith brings immense entertainment experience, previously representing a range of well-known actors, fine artists, writers, and directors via his talent firm, AGS Media. Smith also advised AT&T, Delta Air Lines, State Farm Insurance, and numerous colleges and universities on celebrity engagement strategies, where he worked on campaigns with celebrities in film and TV, including Anthony Anderson, Rocsi Diaz, Michael Ealy, Jamie Foxx, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Terrence J.

Smith said: "I'm excited to join World Animal Protection, particularly at a time when animal sentience, wildlife protection, and global food systems are inextricably linked to issues of climate change. I'm honored to contribute my experience and help raise celebrity awareness about these important issues."

Smith will play a key role in assisting in raising the profile of the charity's global strategy, which is dedicated to ending factory farming and creating a humane and sustainable food system that puts animals first, and giving wild animals the right to a wild life by transforming the broken systems that fuel exploitation and commodification.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US, states: "Arthur brings a range of experience managing and advising changemakers and global corporations. His commitment to bridging celebrity relationships with the goal of ending animal cruelty will bring awareness to our mission of eliminating factory farming and the systems that exploit wildlife."

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection has moved the world to protect animals for more than 70 years. With offices in 12 countries and working across 47 countries, World Animal Protection endeavors to give animals a better life. The organization's activities include working with companies to ensure high standards of welfare for the animals in their care; working with governments and other stakeholders to prevent wild animals from being cruelly traded, trapped, or killed; and working to build a more humane and sustainable food system that protects farmed animals and prioritizes innovative proteins. World Animal Protection influences decision-makers to put animal welfare on the global agenda and inspires people to change animals' lives for the better. World Animal Protection is the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status.

