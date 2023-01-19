Tech is the Name of the Game for Truckstop Customer Hardee Hauling, LLC

Owner-operator relies on the Truckstop Load Board to achieve his goals, improve efficiency and maximize profits

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner-operators want the freedom and flexibility to live and work on their terms, so finding a load board that fits their needs, helps plan the most efficient routes and helps get the rates that keep them profitable is paramount. After 30 years in the freight business, Wayne Hardee of Hardee Hauling LLC, knows what works for him and that is the Truckstop Load Board which he uses to maximize his profits and his time with his wife, Lori.

"The Truckstop Load Board is the best $39 I ever spent – it's my cash cow," said Wayne Hardee, Hardee Hauling LLC. "The freedom of driving a truck and the Truckstop Load Board give me the flexibility to set my own hours, choose the loads that fit my criteria and stay close to home."

In 2019, Wayne opened Hardee Hauling, LLC with his wife Lori. Today, the Hardees run their one-truck operation out of Harrington, DE, covering much of the East Coast and surrounding areas. With the help of the Truckstop Load Board, Wayne earns a comfortable salary working just two to three days a week while sticking within 500 miles of his East Coast home base.

Hardee also uses the Truckstop Go™ mobile app to find the right loads for his reefer truck in his preferred lane, plan routes that maximize his profit, and get data that helps him negotiate the rates he knows he deserves. The Truckstop Go ™ mobile app also enables him to perform unlimited searches to quickly locate relevant loads posted by brokers who have been vetted and approved by Truckstop.

"Riding along with Wayne gave me a bird's-eye view from the front seat of his cab, an experience that was both fun and informative," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Wayne shared that Truckstop is the tool that powers his business, so being able to see firsthand how our technology helps him was invaluable."

He can also perform a multi-trip search in advance, which he relies on to increase his earnings while only working a couple of days a week. With this trip planning feature of the load board, Wayne can eliminate deadheads altogether, which is key to making the most money every time he goes out. He can also look at truck activity by origin and destination to see the truck-to-load ratio in his area and determine the most lucrative time to be out on the road.

For more information about how Truckstop helped Wayne Hardee of Hardee Hauling, LLC define success on his terms, visit https://truckstop.com/resources/stories/hardee-hauling/.

