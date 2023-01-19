THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE SCREENING OF NEW APPLE ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES, "SHRINKING"

Panel Discussion To Follow With Jason Segel, Michael Urie, Zach Braff, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media – The iconic cultural institution that has led the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media for over 45 years – will be presenting an exclusive screening of the debut episode of the new Apple Original comedy series, "Shrinking."

"Shrinking" is a new Apple Original comedy series that tells the story of a grieving therapist – played by actor Jason Segel – who starts to break the rules of all of his training and ethics. When he begins to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives – including his own.

The screening will be held on Tuesday January 24 at 7:30 pm ET at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, followed by a panel discussion with the cast and creative team for the series, who will discuss the creation of the show and what to expect from the coming episodes. Panelists for the conversation include:

Jason Segel , "Jimmy," Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Michael Urie , "Brian"

Luke Tennie , "Sean"

Christa Miller , "Liz"

Lukita Maxwell , "Alice"

Jessica Williams , "Gaby"

Bill Lawrence , Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Brett Goldstein , Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Neil Goldman , Executive Producer, Writer

James Ponsoldt , Director, Executive Producer

Zach Braff , Director (Moderator)

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to the Paley Museum in New York City; advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE; conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

