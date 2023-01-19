JUBAO LAUNCHES ON PLEX JUST IN TIME FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR

Chinese entertainment fans can now watch premium movies, dramas, and docuseries live on the Jubao channel on Plex

Content in Chinese with English subtitles

Jubao joins Plex's more than 300 24/7 free live TV channels

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubao, the premier Chinese-language AVOD entertainment service from International Media Distribution (IMD) – part of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC – has been added to global streaming media platform Plex as a live streaming channel in the U.S. market, just in time for Lunar New Year.

Jubao features hit movies and binge-worthy drama series from top content producers in China and Hong Kong, as well as exclusive US-produced Chinese-American docuseries. Jubao means "collection of treasures'' in Mandarin, a nod to the service's variety of top-quality offerings.

The majority of content on Jubao's live channel on Plex is fully English accessible, with programming primarily in Chinese with English subtitles.

Highlighted films and TV series available at launch include:

Modern dramas The Crocodile and the Plover Bird and To Dear Myself

Historical dramas Weaving a Tale of Love and Royal Nirvana

Comedy films My Dear Liar , Special Encounter , Go Brother!

Drama films The Great Hypnotist , Project Gutenberg , The Palace

Action and thriller films Shock Wave, The Rescue, A or B

Jubao also features exclusive lifestyle docuseries, including food and travel series Boiling Pot and Caliwine on the Road, and profile series American Made and Glory of the Global Chinese. The latter is launching its second season this month and showcases extraordinary Chinese Americans making an impact in a variety of fields, including technology, media, athletics, academia, and more.

Additionally, Lunar New Year staple and world renowned CMG Spring Gala Festival will be available on Jubao on Plex after January 22.

"IMD is thrilled with the launch of Jubao on Plex, bringing live streaming Chinese entertainment to millions more households across the United States," commented Chris Taylor, Managing Director, Distribution, IMD US, Networks & DTC ANZ. "Plex's multicultural offering is among the most robust in the FAST space, and we're proud to join a growing roster of high quality content meeting the needs of their diverse audience."

Chinese TV fans can start watching Jubao by downloading the Plex app on their favorite platform or by visiting https://www.plex.tv for more information.

For further information on Jubao, visit jubaotv.com.

About IMD

IMD is an NBCUniversal company, part of NBCU International Networks and DTC, and a leading distributor of multicultural content representing over 40 linear and on demand networks from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Working with a variety of platforms, IMD brings popular programming from the leading international brands to multicultural consumers around the world.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

