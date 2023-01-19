Hicks Thomas Strengthens Litigation Team with Addition of Attorney Katherine Kunz

Veteran trial lawyer joins as senior counsel in the firm's Houston office

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial litigation boutique Hicks Thomas, LLP is growing its team of trial lawyers with the addition of attorney Katherine Kunz, who joins as a senior counsel in the firm's Houston office. The move bolsters the firm's already robust and talented group of courtroom lawyers.

"We are excited to welcome Kat to our team," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "Her talent as a lawyer and her previous experience will be valuable assets to our firm and will position us to better serve our clients now and into the future."

Ms. Kunz brings to Hicks Thomas years of experience handling complex commercial litigation matters involving breaches of contract, fraud, tortious interference, and unjust enrichment. In addition, she has represented multiple energy sector clients, including exploration and production companies, midstream service providers, independent power producers and public utilities.

Prior to joining Hicks Thomas, Ms. Kunz worked as senior counsel at Houston's Gibbs & Bruns LLP. She also served as senior associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and as an associate at Houston's Susman Godfrey L.L.P. Ms. Kunz's experience includes a clerkship for U.S. Circuit Court Judge Emilio M. Garza of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and District Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Following her clerkships, Ms. Kunz began her legal career in the litigation section of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP in New York City.

Ms. Kunz earned her law degree from Northwestern University School of Law and her bachelor's degree from Yale University. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, where she serves as Vice Chair of the Women in the Profession Committee, and a member of the State Bar of New York. She also served as Co-Chair of the Gender Fairness Committee of the Houston Bar Association.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

