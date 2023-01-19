Avocados From Mexico® Announces Official Brand PANTONE® Color with Limited-Edition Avocado Glow Collection

AFM stimulates sight and sound with new multisensory marketing strategy in time for Big Game

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your glow on and pique your senses, guac fans! Avocados From Mexico® (AFM) is making its PANTONE® color debut with the official release of its brand color. The no. 1 selling avocado brand's new hue emulates the vibrant tones you see when you cut into a perfectly ripe avocado. And just in time for the Big Game, AFM is bringing the color to life by launching the Avocado Glow Collection, a one-of-a-kind home and kitchen accessories line inspired by the new color created in partnership with the PANTONE Color Institute.

AFM's multisensory marketing strategy is launching ahead of the Big Game, including the new PANTONE® color and the brand's Sonic DNA, a unique audio identity which serves as a new dimension of the brand. These innovations allow consumers to connect with AFM in new ways through sight and sound to experience first-hand how the brand makes everything better.

The Avocado Glow Collection

The Avocado Glow Collection will give your home the ultimate glow, perfect for hosting Big Game viewing parties for football and avocado fans alike. The curated line includes seven entertaining and décor essentials inspired by the Avocados From Mexico PANTONE® color including a throw pillow, wallpaper, apron, oven mitts, coasters, a serving tray and, of course, a guacamole bowl.

Fans can visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/brand/pantone beginning January 19 for a chance to win* an Avocado Glow Collection. This limited-edition line will go fast, so enter quickly for a chance to take home the collection!

The Avocados From Mexico® Glow

"With its distinctive yellow-green glow, the Avocados From Mexico brand color instantly brings to mind the creamy avocado fruit native to Mexico. With its combination of a creamy yellow center, framed by an earthy green, it tells a story of the delicious flavor and the natural freshness of a heart-healthy ingredient1," expressed Laurie Pressman, Vice-President, PANTONE Color Institute. "It represents a brand that aims to make everything better; one that invites you to join a joyful celebration and to live life to its fullest with the vibrancy inspired by the traditional spirit of Mexicanity.'

"Avocados From Mexico makes everything better and what's better than a color with unmistakable energy you can feel and taste," said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO, Alvaro Luque. "The Big Game remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared2, and this collection will spark goodness for those looking to enjoy their Big Game spreads in style!"

Multisensory Marketing

Avocados From Mexico has always leveraged the Big Game as a digital innovation playground, and this year is no exception. AFM is launching a multisensory marketing strategy that engages the senses to provide a personalized experience that connects consumers with the brand. In addition to the PANTONE® color, the brand is also partnering with amp sound branding to create AFM's Sonic DNA®, an audible expression of the brand that incorporates core elements of the brand's well-known jingle to evoke AFM's joyful and energetic nature.

The Sonic DNA assets will come to life in the brand's digital Big Game platform. When consumers visit, they will be invited to become immersed in digital brand experiences like recreating the signature AFM sound in their own meaningful and expressive ways and exploring delicious recipe inspiration for Big Game viewing parties.

"Brands are like people; they have multiple dimensions. Multisensory marketing gives us the opportunity to engage with avocado fans by sharing the essence of our brand in new, unexpected layers," said Avocados From Mexico Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Ivonne Kinser. "Through leveraging multiple visual, auditory, and digital tools, we are able to provide consumers with unique opportunities to connect more deeply with the AFM brand."

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

* Disclaimer: Per terms of the contest, five lucky fans will have the chance to win the full limited-edition Avocado Glow Collection by entering on the Avocados From Mexico website (www.avocadosfrommexico.com/brand/pantone) beginning on January 19, 2023.

Sources:

Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/ AFM Consumer Shopper A&U Study 2020

