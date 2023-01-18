RISMedia Announces New Partnership with BeachesMLS

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia has announced a new partnership with BeachesMLS, a multiple listing service serving over 42,000 Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie REALTORS® to bring its best-in-class articles and need-to-know information to its subscribers' via RISMedia Premier News Service.

BeachesMLS will deliver a selection of RISMedia content to its subscribers, including breaking news, industry updates, business development articles, as well as access to RISMedia's Premier premium content channel, featuring investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

As part of the partnership, all BeachesMLS subscribers also have access to all RISMedia educational events, including the virtual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year and live CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.

RISMedia's exclusive Premier content is currently included free of charge as part of BeachesMLS agent subscriptions. To access RISMedia Premier content on RISMedia.com, subscribers will simply need to be logged into their BeachesMLS Dashboard.

"The real estate industry is constantly evolving, so equipping our members with breaking stories across the nation and in South Florida is a valuable benefit," says Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®. "This partnership allows our members to receive industry trends and news straight from RISMedia so they can continue to provide qualified expertise to homeowners. Having our own MLS allows BeachesMLS subscribers to provide their clients comprehensive, current, accurate property information while customizing details based on specific and unique wants and needs—a service that South Florida homeowners deserve."

"In today's challenging real estate environment, information is currency, providing real estate professionals with a critical competitive edge," said RISMedia Founder, President and CEO John Featherston. "Through our partnership with BeachesMLS, members will now have access to information that equips them to succeed in the current market. From economic analysis and research to insights on key trends and business development strategies, our award-winning editors will bring BeachesMLS subscribers the information they need to compete and win."

