Joining the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Envision AESC propels the technology breakthrough of automobile industry with leading partners

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (hereinafter, 'the Alliance'), the nation's largest automobile association in the U.S., announces that Envision AESC has become the new member of it with BASF, LG Energy Solution, McLaren Automotive, and Qualcomm, jointly to drive innovation advancement that helps guide the industry's transition for a cleaner, safer, and smarter future.

Japan-based AESC, is recognized by the Alliance as a global leading battery technology company with a strong commitment to investment as part of its growing footprint in the U.S.. In 2022, Envision AESC announced to build two gigafactories in Kentucky and South Carolina, to provide advanced battery solutions for BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz and other leading automotive manufacturers. Together with the existing plant in Tennessee, the company is committed to achieving a total output of 70 GWh/year in the U.S., helping accelerate the country's transition to electric vehicles. As a world-leading pioneer in advanced battery technology, AESC is on track to achieve global battery manufacturing capacity of 300 GWh by 2026, powered by net-zero energy.

Shoichi Matsumoto, CEO of AESC, said: "The US is one of our most important global markets and presents enormous opportunities for technology advancement to support transformation of transport systems and the e-mobility sector. We are delighted to partner with members of the Alliance to continually drive innovation and jointly create an electrification ecosystem, encouraging growth of the whole value chain and creating thousands of high value jobs in the U.S..'

John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, welcomed AESC as a new member of the alliance: 'Our association represents the entire automotive industry – automakers, innovators, semiconductor and battery manufacturers and a range of suppliers. Each of these new members adds valuable perspective to our collective work on the future of mobility.'

Founded in 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is comprised of the manufacturers producing nearly 98% of new cars and light trucks sold in the U.S., including BMW Group, BOSCH, Ford, GM Motors and Volvo. It also includes motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, technology and other automotive-related companies and trade associations.

Envision AESC is a global battery technology company headquartered in Zama, Japan, and committed to research, development, design, manufacturing and sales of power batteries for EVs and energy storage batteries. AESC has 5,600 employees and 12 manufacturing sites in Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Spain and China. In the past 12 years, AESC has produced power batteries for more than 800,000 electric vehicles in 59 countries, achieving a record of 'zero critical battery malfunction.'



Its teams work to continuously improve the company's global leadership in product development, quality and sustainable processes. In June 2021, AESC was again named 'Global Tier 1 Battery Companies' by Benchmark, a leading UK-based lithium-ion battery supply chain research organization. Visit https://www.envision-aesc.com/jp/.

