INB, N.A. Promotes Three in Chesterfield, Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INB, N.A. is pleased to announce the promotions of three staff members in our Chesterfield office: Zach Lammers, Joe Fendi and Brenna Rockwell.

INB's Missouri Market President Sean McKenna says, "Our dynamic team provides outstanding customer service and maintains close relationships with all of our customers in the St. Louis community. These three have a strong track record of growth and execution that have contributed strongly to INB's expansion into Missouri. Their dedication to our clients along with great teamwork have translated to over $650 million in growth in St. Louis in just 4 years!"

INB CEO and President Sarah Phalen says, "INB's team in Chesterfield consistently delivers customized and dedicated service to our clients in the Missouri market. We are proud of these local leaders who are engaged in the community and work tirelessly to serve our clients' needs, bringing growth and innovation to St. Louis."

Joe Fendi was promoted to SVP, Commercial Lending. He joined INB in 2018 and has been a successful banker for over 20 years. He has contributed to INB's quality growth in St. Louis over the last 4+ years and helped to establish INB as a name synonymous with excellent service.

Zach Lammers was promoted to SVP, Commercial Lending. He joined INB in 2018 and has been a successful banker for over 15 years. Zach's contributions over the last four years have led to loan commitments on a wide variety of high quality projects throughout the St. Louis market.

Brenna Rockwell was promoted to VP Commercial Loan Coordinator. Working in banking for 16 years, she has provided exemplary customer service while supporting the operations of INB Chesterfield. Brenna is active in the local community with youth development in the schools through volunteerism with multiple programs and serving on the local Titan 100 CEO nominating committee. She is also involved with CREW-St. Louis, a business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women professionally in the community.

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank that recently began providing commercial banking products in Florida. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers commercial banking services in Illinois, Missouri and Florida.

