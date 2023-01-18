Diebold Nixdorf Wins Global Banking & Finance Awards® Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2022 and Next 100 Global Awards 2022

LONDON and HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, recently was named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2022 by Global Banking & Finance Review®. The company won the prestigious award for its contributions to the technology sector for the second time in three years, having previously won the honor in 2020. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf was presented with the Next 100 Global Awards 2022 – Technology Solutions Provider award, which recognizes exciting, innovative and promising businesses from around the world that are at the forefront of strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership.

Diebold Nixdorf helps banks connect with customers by providing self-service solutions for modern challenges. The company designs and develops a range of products and software, accompanied by comprehensive managed services, allowing customers to engage in the banking experience through self-service solutions.

Wanda Rich, editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: "Diebold Nixdorf continues to excel on multiple levels, and that is why it has won two awards in recognition of its work. The company continues to impress us with innovate technology solutions, allowing banks to create seamless experiences for their customers, improve operational efficiency and increase revenue."

Global Banking & Finance Review found Diebold Nixdorf to stand out among its contemporaries in advanced automation, operational efficiency, end-to-end banking service solutions and innovation. Finally, the company's digital-first solutions, including the DN Series™ ATMs, show the product line's ability to adapt to an ever-changing world of banking and finance.

Joe Myers, executive vice president, global banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are extremely proud to receive these awards, and for Diebold Nixdorf to be recognized as a leader in technology that supports financial institutions to create consumer journeys that delight existing customers and attract new ones. We are passionate about supporting the global banking industry to elevate the services and solutions they offer and providing technology that delivers for both today and tomorrow."

