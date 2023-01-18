Cascades ranked 20th most sustainable corporation in the world

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the fourth year in a row, the media, research and financial information products company Corporate Knights has named Cascades one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations. Of the 6,000 organizations and more analyzed, Cascades ranked 20th. For the second straight year, Cascades ranked first among the 54 organizations analyzed in the Containers & Packaging category.

The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking is the result of a performance analysis of international corporations with more than $1 billion in revenues. In the evaluation, 25 key performance indicators across four areas (economy, environment, social and governance) are taken into account. The weighting of these indicators is defined according to each industry. Cascades stands out thanks to its high percentage of clean revenue, i.e. from the sale of eco-friendly products, in addition to its sustainable investments, the alignment of its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets with international recommendations, the inclusion of sustainability objectives in the performance evaluations, and gender diversity on its board of directors.

This is one of many times that Cascades has been recognized for sustainability over the years and bears witness to its will to outdo itself and always do more for the well-being of communities and the planet—a commitment it has reaffirmed in its latest 2021–2025 Sustainability Action Plan.

"The importance of developing a circular economy to protect our resources has been at the center of Cascades' business model for almost 60 years. We have always considered it vital to use as much recycled material as possible in our products, and continually review how we operate in order to be respectful of the environment," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades. "We owe this performance to our employees, who push the envelope and drive positive change every day. It is thanks to them that Cascades is able to continuously reduce its environmental footprint and those of its customers."

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 people, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

