YuanTech Solar achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that it achieved ISO 14001 certification for its Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety Management System. Prior to these certifications, YuanTech Solar is also certified under ISO 9001 for Quality Management System.

logo (PRNewsfoto/YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

These ISO certifications are based on the most comprehensive and systematic international standards in the world, and have become one of the basic conditions for enterprises' production and operation. YuanTech Solar has passed the comprehensive audit conducted by TÜV SUD, and obtained the quality, environment, occupational health and safety management system certifications, which is not only the requirements of its own development, but also its high attention to the management system.

"We are pleased to achieve these ISO certifications, demonstrating our commitment to quality, environment, and employee well-being," said Mr. Xie Jian, Founder and CEO of YuanTech Solar.

As a new PV brand, YuanTech Solar adheres to the core values of "excellence, partnership, commitment, integrity", and is committed to more effective PV solutions for customers. The company selected the new generation of N-type TOPCon as the main technology. Since its first 3GW facility went into operation, the company has developed 54/60-cell modules suitable for residential use and 72-cell modules for C&I rooftops and utility. All YuanTech Solar's module products had been awarded the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certificates by TÜV SÜD, and have successively obtained more regional market certifications, such as CQC, MCS, INMETRO etc.

Mr. Xie Jian said that in the highly competitive PV industry, the company will continue to adhere to its market-oriented approach and accelerate the adoption of new technologies for mass production, with a view to continuing to provide customers with high-performance and highly reliable modules that meet market expectations.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.