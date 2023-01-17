Winston & Strawn Adds Real Estate Partner Rafael Aguilar to Firm's Growing Miami Office

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Rafael Aguilar has joined the firm's Miami office as a partner of the firm's Real Estate Practice.

With wide-ranging experience across the United States and Latin America, Rafael advises real estate developers, home builders, private equity funds, and other investors in sophisticated transactions. He has been instrumental in the formation of real estate investment funds, distressed investments, loan restructurings, transportation infrastructure, and public-private partnerships. A native Spanish speaker, Rafael regularly counsels Latin American investors in connection with business transactions in the United States.

"South Florida has experienced explosive growth in the real estate sector due to Covid-related migration trends and increased flow of capital from both the United States and Latin America," said Rafael. "I'm thrilled to join Winston's Miami office and am confident that I can help to serve and expand the firm's client base in the growing real estate market in South Florida and beyond."

Rafael is the 15th new partner to join Winston's rapidly expanding Miami office since it opened in May 2022. In November 2022, the firm announced the arrival of corporate Partner Juan Azel. Earlier, Winston noted that litigation Partner Adam M. Foslid had joined the office. This followed the arrival of corporate Partner Carl A. Fornaris and litigation Partner Jared R. Kessler; they were preceded by corporate Partners Craig V. Rasile and Nicholas E. Rodríguez.

The Miami office's robust growth includes an impressive team of experienced of counsel and associates, as well. Most recently, of counsel Monica Lopez-Rodriguez and associate Alexander Iparraguirre joined the office. Monica focuses her practice in fintech, banking, consumer and commercial lending, and numerous other areas. Alexander's practice is centered on a variety of complex corporate transactions—primarily in the technology, telecommunications, fintech, and financial services industries—in the United States and Latin America.

"While rising interest rates and falling commercial tenancy have created a challenging environment for complex real estate transactions, these conditions also present savvy international investors with significant investment opportunities," said Enrique J. Martin, Miami office managing partner. "Rafael's longstanding experience in closing sophisticated transactions will help our clients weather the headwinds and capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing today. We are delighted to welcome him to the Miami office's growing team of talent."

"Winston has seen sustained and significant growth in real estate in South Florida," said Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of Winston & Strawn. "Rafael's experience and leadership will provide our U.S. and international clients with unprecedented insight into this complex and continuously evolving sector."

About our Miami office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with the United States, Latin America, and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, and restructuring.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

