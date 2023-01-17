Turbett Surgical Appoints Mike Zimmer as CEO

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbett Surgical Inc., a manufacturer of surgical instrument sterilization products, announced today that it has appointed Mike Zimmer as CEO. Mr. Zimmer has been an active member of Turbett Surgical's Board of Directors since 2018 and will continue to serve as the board's chairman.

Mike Zimmer (PRNewswire)

Trubett Surgical, Inc. Appoints Mike Zimmer as CEO

"The Turbett Surgical POD significantly improves the sterilization process hospitals and surgery centers use when sterilizing instruments required in orthopedic surgeries and is well on its way to becoming a new standard. I am thrilled to join the Turbett team and become part of this innovative and committed group of individuals," said Zimmer. Mr. Zimmer is an accomplished senior executive, serving in prior roles as President of Xerox' US Enterprise Business and Senior Vice President of Sales at CompuCom Systems. He has over 30 years of experience meeting the needs of customers and leading go-to-market teams in direct sales, inside sales and dealer/distributor sales. He has motivated teams both large and small and is a past recipient of the Diversity Leadership Award from the Rochester Black Employees Association. His experience managing people and running successful businesses, as well as his functional expertise in sales and marketing, are well-suited for leading the continued expansion and growth of the company in response to the surgical market's strong demand for Turbett's portfolio of products.

Mr. Zimmer is a native of Rochester, NY. He graduated from the University of Dayton and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Turbett Surgical

Turbett Surgical, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company committed to delivering instrument reprocessing solutions to hospitals and surgery centers. Their patented instrument sterilization pod system, the Turbett Pod, is used in operating rooms to sterilize surgical instruments.

For more information contact info@turbettsurgical.com or visit our website at www.turbettsurgical.com

Turbett Surgical Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turbett Surgical, Inc