New Job Sequencing Enabled by Treadstone® Underlayments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials®, known as a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound attenuating mats and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American market has announced its new gypsum before drywall solution to benefit the multifamily construction market. Gypsum before drywall allows general contractors to re-sequence their projects to pick up 10 to 14 days of time savings and thousands of dollars in savings on an average sized project.

"At Formulated Materials, we have always believed that we should challenge conventional thinking when it favors improvement in process or product," said Ryan Brausa, Director of Marketing for Compellier®, the parent company of Formulated Materials. "Gypsum before drywall is a perfect example of this mindset. A pairing of two products to save time, money and improve building safety is a perfect example of this."

Treadstone Elite when paired with Treadstone FR25 and FR30 offers a virtually incompressible substrate that is durable enough to stand up to the rigors of construction including the delivery and placement of thousands of pounds of drywall. This impressive strength allows multi-family construction projects to be sequenced allowing for measurable savings in time and money to the General Contractors. Placing the Treadstone Elite and FR25 prior to the drywall allows the water to dissipate faster without any risk of mold on the paper face of the drywall. Without walls in place, crews can pour the gypsum cement faster with better leveling which benefits other trades like drywall and flooring. Furthermore, elimination of many of the prep steps ensures that jobs run quicker and more efficient than the previous method of installation.

About Formulated Materials

Formulated Materials is widely recognized as a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound attenuating mats and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American market. The company's product brands, including Treadstone which encompasses FR 30 and Elite are considered by many to be the most popular and most trusted by industry professionals. Formulated Materials continually raises the standards for the multi-family construction industry through its commitment to innovation, performance, and exceptional customer service.

Formulated Material's Web site offers comprehensive resources including product and warranty information, installation specifications and technical support. For more information on the company's broad family of systems that make buildings safe from fire, quieter, more waterproof, and free from failures and litigation that plagues the multifamily construction industry, please call (844) 405-3676 or visit www.formulatedmaterials.com.

