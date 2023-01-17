Leading Neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD Launches New Nitric Oxide Supplement That Promotes Optimal Brain and Body Health

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, a leader in premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals pioneered by world-renowned psychiatrist and brain health expert Daniel G. Amen, MD, announces the launch of their new Advanced Blood Flow nitric oxide supplement. This revolutionary formula expands the brand's current suite of nutraceuticals designed to optimize brain and body health.

Expertly formulated to support healthy nitric oxide levels in the brain and healthy blood flow in the body, BrainMD's Advanced Blood Flow features 3 clinically proven, powerful antioxidant ingredients – l-citrulline, quercetin anhydrous and trans-resveratrol – in clinically effective dosages.

"Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule naturally occurring in the human body. Its primary action is to relax your blood vessels, which helps increase blood flow. It's so important to overall health that scientists use the loss of nitric oxide function as a leading marker of physiological aging," says Dr. Daniel Amen, founder and CEO of BrainMD.

He continues, "While it is possible to increase your nitric oxide levels through proper nutrition and supplementation, most products you see on the market aren't effective because they don't target the root cause of poor blood flow. Our new Advanced Blood Flow nitric oxide supplement expertly fills that gap."

Advanced Blood Flow's powerful 3-ingredient formula has been researched in clinical trials to support:

Vascular health and nitric oxide production*

Healthy blood flow, metabolism and circulation*

Cognitive function and gastrointestinal health*

Increased libido*

Advanced Blood Flow is available now and can be purchased online at brainmd.com .

About BrainMD:

BrainMD creates premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals that promote optimal brain and body health. Founded in 2009 by world-renowned neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD, BrainMD products are designed to enhance mood, memory, sleep quality, cognitive function, energy, immunity, and daily vitality. Since the company's inception, BrainMD has been dedicated to formulating high-quality supplements based on the latest medical data and clinical research. Aligned with Dr. Amen's belief that when you change your brain, you can change your life, BrainMD continues to transform the way mental health is treated in the U.S. and beyond. Shop BrainMD's full product suite online at brainmd.com and join the BrainMD community on social media @ brainmdhealth . To discover which supplements are best for your specific Brain Type, take BrainMD's free 5-minute quiz at brainhealthassessment.com .

* These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This content is for informational purposes only. The information is not meant to substitute for medical or healthcare advice from a physician, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning a new health regimen.

