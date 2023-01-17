LANDSEA HOMES NAMES HEATHER CAMMISO NEW DIVISION PRESIDENT IN ARIZONA

Longtime Arizona Homebuilding Executive to Oversee Region

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Heather Cammiso has been named the new President for the Arizona Division of the company.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

Kaylee Smith, who previously served as the President of the Arizona Division, was offered an opportunity to become a division president in Texas, but she and the company mutually agreed that she would leave Landsea Homes.

"Heather's nearly three-decade homebuilding career in Arizona has included overseeing all areas of a division, which will serve our team very well as we continue to provide best-in-class homes in this important market," said Mike Forsum, president and chief operating officer, Landsea Homes. "As we enter the new year and an ever-changing housing market, Heather's leadership and expertise at implementing innovative strategies to match market conditions will allow us to continue as one of the top homebuilders in Arizona."

Cammiso is a veteran Arizona homebuilding executive, joining Landsea Homes after most recently serving as the Division President of William Ryan Homes. Her nearly 30-year career includes working with local homebuilders Woodside Homes, Trend Homes, Hacienda Builders and Ryland Homes in a variety of capacities. She has managed all facets of homebuilding, including operations, sales, land, warranty, architecture, customer service and design center.

Since entering the Arizona market in 2018, Landsea Homes has steadily acquired additional homes and has become one of the top homebuilders in the state. Current new homes are available at Madison Square in Phoenix; Verrado in Buckeye; Sunset Farms in Tolleson; The Villages at North Copper Canyon and Sunrise in Surprise; Northern Farms in Wadell; Eastmark in Mesa; Centerra, Estrella, El Cidro and Citrus Park in Goodyear.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: https://landseahomes.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes